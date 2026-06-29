'He excites me more than anything else' - Gina Mangan thrilled as All Ways Glamorous strikes again

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Gina Mangan is excited by the future of All Ways Glamorous who won for the first time in 12 months in the 5f handicap.

The five-year-old finished a close third on his seasonal return at Ascot in May, but was last of nine at Windsor later that month. Freshened up since that effort, he returned to defeat 15-8 favourite Zighy by three lengths.

It was the third time Mangan had steered the Chris Mason-trained gelding to victory, and she believes the best is yet to come.

Mangan said: "We've got him back now. This was going to be a confidence booster, win, lose or draw, but he's a smashing horse going forward. It was a lovely, small field, but a nice one all the same, and he dominated. I've never seen the lollipop coming at me so quickly from the start. It was a brilliant feeling."

It was a 20th winner of the season for Mangan, who added: "I'd be very sad to lose the ride on this horse. He excites me more than anything else."

There were mixed emotions in the winner's enclosure, with All Ways Glamorous being the first winner since joint-owner Robert Bailey died in December.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Mangan added: "It's a bit of an emotional winner really, as it's the first winner in these colours since we lost Mr Bailey. It's lifted everyone's spirits a little, and his wife [Nina] is here, so it's been a good day."

Gamble landed

The William Knight-trained Soldier Of The Sea justified a gamble after being backed into 6-4 favourite (from 6-1) to land the 6f novice on his debut.

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