'He did it too easy' - Roman Dynasty forges clear to end near three-year wait for a second success

It may have taken almost three years for Joseph Parr to see Roman Dynasty grace the winner's enclosure for the second time, but it was worth the wait as he bolted up by five lengths in the 1m½f handicap.

Winner of a Wolverhampton novice on his debut in August 2020, the five-year-old finished less than five lengths behind Minzaal in the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes on his second start but then found things difficult from his mark of 97.

Having dropped to a career-low 66 here, Roman Dynasty was well positioned throughout before kicking clear of his rivals for a comfortable victory under Tom Marquand.

"He did it too easy," said Parr. "I said to Tom, 'win by as far as you like', and when he came in I said 'not that far mate!' He just laughed. I'm sure we'll get a 7lb or 8lb rise, so it would be good to get him out under a penalty sometime soon, but if not I still think he's got a bit of scope to win off his future mark.

"It’s taken about two and a half years for him to get to a mark where he's competitive off and he’s sluiced up. He's been a tricky horse to get right and fair play to the owners as they've persevered and trusted me. We gave him a break and he's come back moving better now. He looks a picture and he's thriving, so if we can get another couple of wins out of him that would be fantastic – job done for the season."

Filly to follow

Long Ago, owned by Qatar Racing, defied a penalty when making it back-to-back wins for Sir Michael Stoute with a determined victory over the 90-rated Elegancia in the 1m2f fillies' novice. Winning rider Oisin Murphy doubled up when taking the 1m½f novice on the Ed Walker-trained Terwada.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.