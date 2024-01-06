'He couldn’t have done it any easier' - Listed race at Huntingdon an option for Handstands after latest romp

Handstands did justice to his classy colours when extending his unbeaten record in the 2m4½f novices’ hurdle, the second of four races televised on ITV4 at the Tyneside track.

The 2-7 chance made the 500-mile round trip worthwhile from Ben Pauling’s Cheltenham base and was doing all his best work in the closing stages when scoring by seven lengths under Ben Jones.

A £135,000 purchase, Handstands was doubling his run of success under rules after winning at Hereford in December in front of his owner Tim Radford, who is best known for owning top-notchers such as Somersby.

Pauling said: "The plan was to run him and gain more experience, and Ben said when the others crowded him down the back straight he found plenty. He couldn’t have done it any easier and we may look at the Listed Sydney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon on February 8 after that."

Thatswhatshesaid: left it late to deny Nala The Lioness in the opening Flat race Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Debut win for Thatswhatshesaid

Well-backed newcomers dominated the outcome of the opening Mares' National Hunt Flat race as 9-2 chance Thatswhatshesaid left it late to beat 6-4 favourite Nala The Lioness.

The winner, who was one of two Donald McCain runners in the 2m½f contest, was available at 7-1 early doors and came from second-last two furlongs out to oblige under Peter Kavanagh.

The jockey was scoring on his only ride at the track to take his overall tally to 46, and he told Sky Sports: "That was no surprise as she had been going well at home.

"She ran a bit green when it turned into a sprint up the straight but she toughed it out well. She's schooled over hurdles at home so she could be a nice jumping prospect to look forward to."

Blazing Soldier: collared Two Auld Pals in the novice hurdle Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Guns Blazing

Blazing Soldier was picked up for just £3,000 after being placed in one of his three Irish point-to-points, but you would not have known it judging the way he defeated Two Auld Pals in the 2m1f novice hurdle.

Mark Walford’s flashy type came with a late surge in the straight to collar the race favourite under Jamie Hamilton, who was registering a 200th career win.

Read this next:

11-2 from 20-1! Dibble Decker rewards punters by landing 'fairly significant gamble' for in-form Tom Lacey

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.