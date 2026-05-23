'He could be a proper sprinter' - Comanche Brave makes successful domestic return after Ka Ying Rising clash

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Comanche Brave 's reinvention as a sprinter is turning into a resoundingly successful project as he justified 7-4 favouritism in decisive style in the Group 2 Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes for Donnacha O'Brien.

The Wootton Bassett colt produced some very useful displays last year from seven furlongs to a mile, including when placed in Group 3 company, but dropped back to six furlongs on his last two starts to good effect.

He has clocked up serious air miles so far this year having run in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Sha Tin in the last three months but it doesn't seem to be taking anything out of him as he put in a dominant performance under Ryan Moore, powering two lengths clear of Curragh stalwart Big Gossey.

Donnacha O'Brien: won his first Greenlands Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

He had been beaten only six lengths into fifth by the world’s best sprinter Ka Ying Rising in Hong Kong on his previous start and continued his upward trajectory in the sprinting division. He was cut into 16-1 (from 33-1) for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.

O'Brien said: "I wanted to go sprinting with him for a while and I thought a few times along the way that it was stupid, but thankfully it wasn’t. He'll go straight to Ascot now for the Jubilee. I’m very pleased, he’s a horse that’s improving and he’s a young horse for a sprinter.

"He was nearly a very good horse over a mile and I thought he could be a proper horse back sprinting. We were taking Ka Ying Rising on in his own backyard last time and going right-handed around a bend really isn’t this fella's thing. He’s better on a straight track but we were still very pleased with that performance."

Purview impresses

The Dermot Weld-trained Purview has always held a considerable reputation and he seems poised to fulfil it in his four-year-old campaign, given the impression he created when bolting six lengths clear in the Listed Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes Orby Stakes.

The Kingman colt recorded a couple of smart efforts last season when runner-up in two Group 3 races before he landed a Listed contest at Cork on his final start of the campaign. However, he has edged closer to the finished article over the winter judging by this very smart effort.

Purview lands the first of his two Listed wins

Having travelled with extreme ease in midfield under Colin Keane, the 4-1 shot was set alight at the furlong pole and it was all over in a couple of strides as he coasted home clear of Trustyourinstinct in second.

"It was an excellent performance and he’s a lovely colt," said Weld. "He has matured and developed, as I always thought he would. We’ve a lot to look forward to with him. He’s always been operating at Group level and was just a big, immature horse last year. He’s just matured nicely over the winter.

"We'll reflect upon a plan and discuss it with Barry [Mahon, of owners Juddmonte] and decide. I think he’s a horse to look forward to."

Causeway completes Ballydoyle treble

Causeway put in a brave performance to justify 5-6 favouritism in the Group 3 Heider Family Stables Gallinule Stakes and complete a treble for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

The Natalia Lupini-trained Zia Zabel looked poised to pounce on the favourite close home but Moore's mount proved resolute and was all out to repel the challenge by a head, staying the mile-and-a-quarter trip strongly on his first attempt.

O'Brien and Moore were also on target in the opening 6f maiden when 4-6 favourite Sergei Diaghilev made a winning debut, beating Switching Sides by half a length, with the Coventry a possible next step.

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