'He cost less than ten grand' - Roger makes smooth transition from Slovakia to Stratford for Richard Hobson

Richard Hobson was pleased a plan paid off after recent acquisition Roger stormed to a comfortable success on his British debut in the opening 2m2½f juvenile hurdle.

The four-year-old, a 25-1 shot, was making his first start for Hobson since joining the yard from Slovakia-based trainer Jaroslav Hanacek. Roger was 0-3 on the Flat in Bratislava but eased to a 14-length victory under Gavin Sheehan on his first outing since September.

Explaining how he came to the yard, Hobson said: "He was bought by Ross Millar, who had a plan in his head he was going to find a horse in either the Czech Republic or Slovakia because of the affordability of it all. Roger cost less than ten grand and the plan was to find a horse who we could take chasing in the autumn with a four-year-old allowance."

Hobson added: "He’s done everything right at home and we were excited about running him, although the ground went very soft. He’s done what he’s shown us at home."

It was the first leg of a 974-1 treble for Sheehan, who also steered the Jamie Snowden-trained pair of Milldam and Hollygrove Cha Cha to success. Milldam’s victory in the 2m½f handicap hurdle was Snowden’s 400th career win as a trainer.

Skelton’s strike

Harry Skelton registered his 60th winner of the season on board his brother Dan's Doyouknowwhatimean in the 2m1f handicap chase. The seven-year-old finished six and a half lengths clear of Force De Frap to follow up his success at Lingfield last month.

