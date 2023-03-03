'He can do the job' - Ben Ffrench Davis earns the plaudits as Sashenka sparks double strike

The strapping Ben Ffrench Davis has the look of a rugby player so it was perhaps appropriate he produced a fine ride to win the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle on Sashenka, who formed part of ex-England star Dean Richards' placepot.

Richards, a Leicester Tigers legend who made 48 appearances for his country, was making his first trip to the Berkshire circuit, having left a management role at Newcastle Falcons in the summer and was once involved in ownership with Newmarket trainer William Jarvis.

Sashenka, who got home by a head from Ballycamus, is trained by the jockey's father Dominic, who said: "She takes some knowing and can be keen. Colum [Hynes] rides her every day at home and does a great job. He's a super horseman and loves this mare, while Ben gets on well with her too."

Ffrench Davis had been based with Nicky Henderson, but is now operating as a freelance and his father added: "He can get himself about now. When he was with Nicky, he could only get out maybe once a fortnight to go and school for someone else and he felt it was restricting him. Nicky gave him six winners from 24 rides, but you can't make a living as a jockey off that. Winners like this will give him a boost and show he can do the job."

Ffrench Davis enjoyed a memorable afternoon as he also won the 2m½f handicap chase on Calgary Tiger, whose trainer William de Best-Turner, who has recently moved to Lambourn, was full of praise for the 26-year-old. He said: "He's not an easy horse to hang on to, but Ben has just clicked with him."

Under in full control

Nico de Boinville probably does not need an alarm clock given the riches he has to ride, but he was at Seven Barrows bright and early on Friday morning to school Under Control, who impressed on her British debut in the juvenile hurdle. Owned by JP McManus and trained by Nicky Henderson, she earned Cheltenham Festival quotes, but Aintree's Grand National meeting is on her agenda.

Nico de Boinville debriefs Nicky Henderson after the victory of Under Control, pictured with groom Simone Meloni Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We actually schooled her this morning," Henderson said. "Nico popped her around to make sure she was on the ball and she jumped great there. It's not a common thing to do, but we didn't have to leave to come here until later, and Nico was in at 7am."

Henderson and De Boinville doubled up in the mares' novice handicap hurdle with Spring Note, who runs in the colours of Canter Banter Racing.

Twig hops to it

Ben Pauling's stable jockey Kielan Woods is on the sidelines with injury, so that might mean opportunities for other riders and Beau Morgan seized one when landing the novice hurdle on Twig, who is owned by his parents Georgia and Aaron.

Pauling also uses Morgan's older brother Luca and said: "Beau is a top lad. He's inexperienced, but he's getting there and will be very good in time. He and Luca both ride really well."

Emitom in charge

One-time class act Emitom came out on top in the 3m handicap hurdle – his first win since February 2020.

The winner was placed in a Grade 1 for Warren Greatrex back in 2019, but is now with Alan King, and owner Adrian Pead said: "That was superb. Warren and I tried different things, but the last thing was to change trainer and give it one final go. I'm not an emotional person, but I feel emotional now as I've waited three years for this."