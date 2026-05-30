'He came in really good shape' - I'm Dan Dare breaks duck on first start for new trainer

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A change of scenery made all the difference for I’m Dan Dare , who won on his first start for Mark Walford.

Previously with Adrian Nicholls, for whom he was winless in six starts, the three-year-old made an instant impact for his new trainer with a smart front-running performance under Jack Garritty in the 5f handicap.

Walford said: “He came in really good shape from Adrian’s and we’ve just kept his legs turning over at home really. He seemed in good nick before the race.

“He was going away at the line and I thought it was quite a decent performance. They seemed fairly well strung out as well for a five-furlong race.”

I’m Dan Dare had run over six furlongs on his previous two starts, but the return to the minimum trip proved key.

Walford added: “He had shown a good bit of speed at Ripon last time and just faded in the last furlong, so it seemed an obvious choice. I told Jack to try to get a decent start, and just sit wherever the horse is comfortable.”

Sobers scores

Not So Sobers had endured a 13-race losing run but has quickly bounced back with successive wins across both codes.

He landed a novice handicap hurdle at Hereford this month before following up on the Flat in a handicap over the same two-mile trip here.

Trained by David Killahena and Graeme McPherson, the seven-year-old had not previously raced beyond a mile and six furlongs on the Flat, but the extra distance helped him justify 5-4 favouritism under Luke Morris.

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