'He came here to win' - traffic woes no issue as Sean Levey makes up for lost time

Sean Levey missed his opening ride after being delayed in traffic but made up for lost time when guiding Christian David to victory in the 7f novice.

Levey, whose intended mount Luna Queen finished sixth in the 7f handicap under Billy Loughnane, struck on the Richard Hannon-trained juvenile, who was impressive in scoring by two and three quarter-lengths at 5-2.

"He's definitely progressing race by race and he came here to win after his third at Newmarket last time," Levey told Sky Sports Racing. "He's done it well.

"We went a nice gallop. I'd have liked him to have taken me further into the straight, I was committed to taking it up when I did but he ran around a bit. That was purely down to greenness and I'll give him the benefit of the doubt. He's a nice horse and there'll be plenty for him next year."

Christian David's win took Levey's strike-rate at Lingfield this year to an impressive 21 per cent, while Hannon doubled up when Skallywag Bay scored over course and distance for the second time in the 5f handicap.

Carr off cold list

Ruth Carr enjoyed her first winner for 42 days when Touchwood struck in the opening 7f handicap.

The Yorkshire-based trainer ended a 49-runner losing streak and came off the cold list after the five-year-old quickened clear to win by two and a half lengths.

Dream team

Lilkian and Liam Wright teamed up for their fourth win together with victory in the 6f handicap.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more