'He appears to be a lot more calm now' - Whodini makes winning start over fences

Joint-trainer Oliver Greenall believes Whodini has benefited from a wind operation as he returned to action with victory in the 2m½f handicap chase.

The six-year-old, who was making his debut over fences, beat Six One Nine by a length and a half on his first start since November.

Greenall said: “He seems to have improved from his wind operation. He was difficult to train but appears to be a lot more calm now and that’s pleasing.

“He made a mistake at the last but his jumping on the whole was okay. I think it’ll improve because this was his first time in a handicap over fences.

“He’s always been a neat and nimble jumper and we’ve always thought he’d be better over fences.”

Newcastle’s card was heavily impacted by a change in the going description from good, good to soft in places to good, good to firm in places, which resulted in 31 of the 70 declared runners being pulled out.

Greenall added: “We’re waiting for the rain like everyone else, but all our horses seem to be running well.

“We’ve got a few entered over the next few days as we have horses who don’t mind the conditions as they are.”

Whodini's win was the second leg of a double for jockey Henry Brooke, who had earlier partnered Fusain in the feature 2m½f handicap chase.

Impressive form

The Donald McCain-trained Royal Mogul registered a second win in four starts for the yard in the 2m1f novice hurdle.

The seven-year-old, who joined McCain from Fergal O’Brien, finished four and a quarter lengths clear of Chase A Fortune.

