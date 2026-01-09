'He an exciting horse' - half-brother to Appreciate It impresses as he opens account over hurdles for Jamie Snowden

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Johnny's Jury , a half-brother to smart chaser Appreciate It, made a winning debut for Jamie Snowden when bolting up in the 2m½f maiden hurdle by nine and a half lengths.

The six-year-old had only seen a racecourse once before, when third in a Ffos Las maiden hurdle a year ago when trained by Nicky Henderson, but he took a huge step forward with a powerful display under Gavin Sheehan.

He cost £75,000 when purchased by Snowden and Tom Malone at the sales last season, and the trainer hailed him a smart talent.

Snowden said: "He did it very well. It was only his second start and the first in a year so I expect there's a lot of improvement to come.

"He was a bit green and immature as well so I'd like to think there's more to come. He looks quite a nice novice prospect and an exciting horse."

Mortal marvel

Mortal Coil gave Tom Weston a first winner of the season with an impressive debut in the 2m½f bumper.

The 18-1 shot asserted from a furlong out, and despite showing signs of greenness close home he was always doing enough, winning by two and three-quarter lengths under Joshua Bryan.

Follow-up

Followcato made it two wins on the bounce when landing the day's feature, the 2m3f handicap chase, for Ben Pauling and Kielan Woods.

The recent Ludlow winner made all to hold off Denemethy by three and a quarter lengths,

