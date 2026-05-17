Have we seen the King Charles III Stakes winner? The Royal Ascot clues we found on Naas's very informative trials card

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Naas's Royal Ascot trials meeting has been a hotbed for finding winners, particularly with juveniles, at next month's summer showpiece, with six having done the double in Berkshire since 2021.

Have we seen another Royal Ascot winner emerge this year? We've ranked the recognised trials winners from Sunday in order of those most likely to double up at the summer showpiece next month.

The 5f Coolmore Stud Blackbeard Race has produced two Royal Ascot winners since 2023, with River Tiber taking that year's Coventry Stakes before last year's scorer Charles Darwin went on to land the Norfolk.

Your Song and Hollie Doyle (pink) land the five-furlong juvenile race at Naas Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

However, this year's edition may not have contained a performer of that calibre after Your Song, the 25-1 outsider of the field, recorded a shock neck success after finishing last of six on her debut at Cork.

Paddy Power cut her to 33-1 for the Queen Mary, but another big step up would be required in that. Stablemate What A Girl Wants finished second and is still awaiting her first win after three runs, while odds-on favourite Star Prospect was disappointing after impressing on her debut at the Curragh.

Charles Darwin's flop in the Lacken Stakes blew the Commonwealth Cup ante-post market apart, but it would be unwise to underestimate Havana Anna's claims.

The Donnacha O'Brien-trained three-year-old won twice, including in Listed company, as a juvenile, and was narrowly beaten by 1,000 Guineas winner True Love in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes.

She was actually top-rated in the Lacken, and her head win was her first start since running in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar.

Havana Anna was cut to 10-1 (from 25) for the Commonwealth Cup, but the proximity of 50-1 outsider Oh Cecelia raises concerns. However, given how open the sprinting division is, you would not be shocked if the Commonwealth Cup winner obliged at a huge price.

Victorious has certainly lived up to her name in two starts, but she had to work hard to get the better of Controlla in the Group 3 Fillies Sprint Stakes.

Victorious and Ryan Moore grind out victory at Naas in the Group 3 Fillies Sprint Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It was not as impressive as her course and distance debut win, but the daughter of Wootton Bassett is still very much learning on the job. She hung right again, this time in the closing stages, but always looked like she was holding her rival.

Meditate, Porta Fortuna and Fairy Godmother all went on to land the Albany Stakes after winning this race, and Victorious was left at 5-2 for that Royal Ascot contest with Paddy Power. Expect Aidan O'Brien to find plenty of improvement from the daughter of Wootton Bassett.

We are used to this card either producing Royal Ascot juvenile or Commonwealth Cup winners, but there is a serious chance this year's King Charles III Stakes victor was among those strutting his stuff.

Mission Central claimed a second Listed success of the season in the Sole Power Sprint Stakes, and what made his win even more impressive was the fact it came under a penalty.

Paddy Power cut him to 10-1 (from 20) for the 5f Group 1 on Royal Ascot's opening day. We know he loves the course already, too, having won the inaugural 6f two-year-old race on British Champions Day in October.

The stiff 5f track at Ascot should suit him perfectly, and he looks a huge contender to give Aidan O'Brien a first win in the race in what is a wide open sprint division.

Read more:

'She deserves a crack at a big one' - Havana Anna enters Commonwealth Cup picture as red-hot Ballydoyle favourite disappoints

Willie Mullins, Paul Townend and Rich Ricci combine for yet another Grade 1 victory - this time in the French Triumph Hurdle

Ray Dawson targets Group 1 breakthrough this year - and thinks this impressive York winner can do it for him at Royal Ascot

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