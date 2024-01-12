Hauraki Gulf strikes on chasing debut to provide Deborah Cole with first winner at Sedgefield

Warwickshire trainer Deborah Cole was successful with her first runner at Sedgefield when Hauraki Gulf struck on his debut over fences in the feature 2m5f novice handicap chase.

Hauraki Gulf was Cole's first winner since returning to the training ranks when landing a Warwick bumper at 50-1 in December 2021 and finished second on five of his seven starts over hurdles.

Chris Ward's mount jumped nicely and stayed on well for a 13-length success over New Found Fame, who was a first runner at the Durham track for Kerry Lee.

Cole, who is targeting the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham on January 27 with Long Distance Hurdle third Flight Deck, said: "He jumped really well and I'm very pleased with him. He's really tough and was unlucky not to win over hurdles.

"He's a very quirky horse at home – if you deviate even slightly from any routine he freaks out – but he's from a talented family and it was great to see him win like that. It took the team almost four hours to get to Sedgefield but it's worth it for a winner."

Soldier strikes

Sunday Soldier sealed a hat-trick of handicap hurdle wins in less than a month with a three-and-three-quarter-length success under Nick Slatter in the 2m1f mares' event for David Killahena and Graeme McPherson, backing up recent wins at Musselburgh.

Double delight

Sean Quinlan enjoyed a double from three rides courtesy of 2m4f maiden hurdle winner Captain Potter for Brian Ellison and 2m4f handicap hurdle scorer I'm Too Tired for Jennie Candlish.

