Harvard Guy has to dig deep to catch runaway leader and complete the hat-trick

It took a lengthy second early morning inspection for the meeting to get the go-ahead and it was worth it for punters, who were treated to a fine performance from the Eddie and Patrick Harty-trained topweight Harvard Guy , who completed a hat-trick of course successes this winter in the feature Navan Handicap Hurdle.

Up a total of 22lb from his initial victory at the two-day festival meeting here in November, the much-improved six-year-old had to really dig deep here under Mark Walsh after clear early leader Kilbree Warrior looked as though she was not going to come back to the field. The 7-4 favourite was the only one able to give effective chase when it mattered and wore down the front-runner on the run to the line to score by three parts of a length.

Owner JP McManus and the Hartys will have some nice problems to mull over with this horse for the remainder of the season as to potential targets. Eddie Harty did specify one thing, though, as he said: "I think that rules him out of Leopardstown in two weeks time.

"In fairnesss to the second horse, it looked as though she had gone mad on the ground and she nearly got there. We could not have ridden our fellow any differently on the ground, but he got there and it was a good performance.

"We'll have a think about where we go now. He's a lovely horse and is improving physically and mentally from race to race. We might go for a graded novice hurdle, but there are all sorts of options available."

Course specialists prevail

Harvard Guy was not the only horse with a penchant for Navan to prevail on the day. A winner here before Christmas, Butty O Brien made virtually all under Eoin Walsh to land the second of the 2m4f handicap hurdles.

The mare's jumping was her main asset and it was no more evident than at the final flight. She flew it, and in attempting to match that jump, nearest challenger Chosen Diamond came down. Thankfully, after several minutes on the ground, he got to his feet.

Winning trainer Pat Magee said: "We were very happy coming here today. Eoin knows her so well, he's been schooling her for years and gets her jumping. She was able to dictate and I thought she was impressive.

"There's a meeting here in about three weeks time which we might come back for."

Butty O Brien (Eoin Walsh) flies the last to win the 2m4f handicap hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann

Another course winner coming back for more was St Denis's Well . He had over hurdles here in November, when giving rider Caragh Monaghan her first winner, and he followed up here in the 3m handicap chase under Jack Kennedy.

Masterful from Costello

Asian Master made it two from two since joining Willie Mullins by readily landing the opening rated novice hurdle under 7lb claiming amateur Thomas Costello, riding the son of Shirocco for his parents Marie and Tony.

Almost absurdly tall for a rider, the 6ft 4in Costello gave this one a confident ride and must he hopeful of keeping it when Asian Master takes his chance in graded company.

He said: "I'll say I'm 6ft 4in, but I wouldn't like to measure myself in case I would get a fright!"

Mullins completed a double when Paul Townend partnered Minella Cocooner to a decisive success in the 3m beginners' chase. The Flemensfirth gelding hardened to 8-1 from 16-1 with Paddy Power for the National Hunt Chase as a result.

