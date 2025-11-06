Racing Post logo
14:15 Newbury

Harry Derham's red-hot form continues after hurdling debutante denies Nick Scholfield a dream start to his training career

Jackie Hobbs (Paul O'Brien, left) jumps the final flight alongside St Irene before winning the 2m mares' novices' Hurdle
Jackie Hobbs (Paul O'Brien, left): winner of the 2m½f mares' novice hurdleCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Harry Derham is riding the crest of a wave at this stage of the season and is excited by the potential of Jackie Hobbs after her winning return in the 2m½f mares' novice hurdle.

The five-year-old won two of her three starts last term and ended the campaign with a promising ninth in the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree in April.

She was sent off 13-8 favourite under Paul O'Brien, but was made to work for her two-and-a-quarter-length victory by 40-1 shot St Irene, the first runner for new trainer and multiple Grade 1-winning jockey Nick Scholfield.

Nick Scholfield with St Irene after her second at Newbury
Nick Scholfield with St Irene after her second at NewburyCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Derham said: "There was a bit of pressure because she was a nice bumper horse and you obviously want them to go and do the job. The plan for all my novices is to let them need the run, so she'll improve. She jumped beautifully, and she's a good mare."

Derham is now eyeing a step up into Listed company for Jackie Hobbs, while the Grade 2 Jane Seymour at Sandown in February could also be under consideration. 

He said: "There's a race I like for her at Haydock [Abram Hurdle, December 20], and I also think the Jane Seymour might end up being a nice target. A lot of water has to go under the bridge, and I know we've only just won a novice, but she's above average."

It was a sixth winner from 14 runners for the yard this month, and Derham said: "The hardest thing I'm thinking about is how to keep it going. Once they've won, you've got to continue, but they are running well, and the exciting part is that I feel some of my nicest horses for the season haven't raced yet."

Captain fantastic

Fresh from unleashing smart hurdler Sober Glory at Chepstow 24 hours earlier, Philip Hobbs and Johnson White appear to have another promising type in Captain Hugo, who landed the 2m½f maiden hurdle.

The yard is operating at a 24 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight, and joint-trainer White was delighted with the five-year-old's performance after he defeated Sinnatra by a length and a half.

White said: "On paper, it was going to take some winning, but I was very happy with him at home. I knew he'd come on mentally, if not physically, and I'm chuffed with how he's started his hurdling career. We'll look at slightly bigger targets now."

The yard clearly has two talented stars for the season, although the prospect of both meeting each other is unlikely to happen.

"It's a dilemma, but it's a lovely one to have," said White. "There are several options for both going forward to suit their requirements, so they won't be clashing any time soon."

White has been happy with how the season has started, and added: "In the summer, we were dreaming and we thought we had a lovely team, and luckily those dreams are coming to fruition on the racecourse."

Haiti Couleurs made favourite for Coral Gold Cup - but Rebecca Curtis eyes Grade 1 company after winning return 

Lambourn correspondent

Published on inReports

Last updated

