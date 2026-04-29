Harry Derham hails 'absolutely unreal' first Grade 1 as 18-1 Le Frimeur extends unbeaten record in style

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Harry Derham clinched his first Grade 1 when Le Frimeur extended his unbeaten record in the Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle, which went for export to Britain for the first time since 2014.

The five-year-old has come a long way in the space of five months having made his racecourse debut in November when winning a maiden hurdle at Chepstow, particularly as the first steps towards raiding this 3m contest were put in motion exactly a year ago.

"It sounds a cliche but I genuinely dream about training Grade 1 winners," said an elated Derham. "It’s absolutely unreal and obviously it makes it an awful lot easier with very good horses. Simon [Munir] actually grabbed me on the arm at this meeting last year and said he was going to send me this horse."



While the son of Gemix was decisive at Chepstow and showed a good attitude in a novice hurdle at Newbury last month, this was a monumental step up in class against proven Grade 1 calibre.

The tall order was reflected in his 18-1 price but it soon became apparent that he was extremely comfortable at the top level as he oozed class with the way he travelled under JJ Slevin, the retained rider for the double-green team of Munir and Isaac Souede.

Le Frimeur took up the lead with a nimble jump at the third last. Slevin let him extend turning for home and he seemingly had the race wrapped up until the marvellously consistent Zanoosh began to hunt him down after the last in her bid for successive Grade 1s.

Slevin's mount found an extra gear in the last half furlong, however, and surged six and a half lengths clear to win decisively.

Le Frimeur: won by six and a half lengths under JJ Slevin Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

"To have the access to horses like this is unbelievable," said Derham. "He got a little setback in the autumn and he’s just improved and improved all spring. We had no idea how good he was coming here and I’m still not sure we do to be honest.

“JJ said he did plenty wrong in the race and he’s beaten a quality field well. It’s absolutely unreal. We obviously believed in him a lot or we wouldn’t have brought him here.”

Zanoosh finished a gallant second under Brian Hayes, while I Started A Joke was another six lengths back in third.

It was a remarkable feat for Derham, who trains on the outskirts of Newbury, especially given the last British-trained winner of this race came in 2014 courtesy of the Nicky Henderson-trained Beat That.

It also extended an excellent campaign at the top table for Slevin, who was guiding home his fifth Grade 1 winner of the season.

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