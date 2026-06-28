Harry Derham first course success sets up Summer Hurdle bid - and Tyson Fury is on the mark as Big Gypsy King outpoints rivals

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Filibustering proved he was one to keep onside after breezing home for a valuable victory in the 2m1f handicap hurdle under Paul O'Brien.

The 9-1 shot has been unstoppable over hurdles since being fitted with a tongue-tie and claimed his third hurdles win this season by eight and a half lengths, providing Harry Derham with his first success at the Cumbrian track.

"I'm particularly pleased for [owners] James and Veronica Ferguson," Derham told Racing TV. "They have a house 40 minutes from here and when I first started training for them they said they'd love to have a winner at Cartmel.

"This lad was in good form this spring and we just said we'd keep him back for this. It's really, really nice when a plan comes off like that. It's a great pot to win.

"We thought he'd run very well, but we didn't think he'd quite do that. We might run him in the Summer Hurdle now."

King rules

Big Gypsy King lived up to her name to deliver a knockout blow for owner Tyson Fury with a shock success in the 2m1f mares' novice hurdle.

Big Gypsy King scores for his owner Tyson Fury Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The former heavyweight world champion boxer is a joint-owner of the four-year-old, who claimed her second career success impressively when defying her 25-1 odds under Leah Noreci.

The filly formed part of a typically strong team at the venue for Jimmy Moffatt – who has scored at three of the last four Cartmel fixtures – and cruised home for a seven-length success over Letmeseethecolts.

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