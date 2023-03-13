Harry Cobden reaches a century of winners on his final ride before the festival

Harry Cobden reached a century of winners this season on the eve of the Cheltenham Festival when helping Killaloan justify 11-10 favouritism in the 2m½f handicap hurdle for Paul Nicholls.

It was the third time Cobden had reached 100 winners in a campaign – last season he was left stranded on 99 – but set himself up nicely for the ride on leading British hope Tahmuras in Tuesday’s Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Cobden was briefly denied his 100th winner of the season when his mount in the 3m handicap hurdle, Dancingontheedge, made errors at the final two hurdles, which proved costly as the Nicholls-trained six-year-old trailed Karakoram by a neck.

Karakoram was tackling the three-mile trip for first time under Joe Anderson and recorded his fifth win for trainer Grace Harris.

“I was a bit unsure whether he would [stay three miles] but he’s seen it out really well,” said Harris.

“He’s our club horse and you couldn’t wish for a better horse. He’s just a star to have in the yard. He runs every week and tries his heart out, so you can’t ask for more really. He’s never going to be a world beater but he’s great fun for us.”

Despereaux delivers

Jane Williams also has an interest in the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival with Romancero Le Dun in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, and the trainer was on the board with another smart four-year-old when Despereaux was guided back to winning ways by David Noonan.

Nigel Hawke’s Play By The Rules was beaten by Romancero Le Dun at Exeter in November and provided a timely form boost when landing the 2m3f handicap hurdle to complete a double for Noonan.

