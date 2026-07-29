Harry Cobden off the mark at Galway with easy-to-back 11-1 shot who was 7-2 favourite earlier in the day

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Harry Cobden is no longer a Galway virgin.

JP McManus's new number one was off the mark at Ballybrit on just his fourth spin around the place and it could not have been achieved any more easily as Venusienne made a mockery of her handicap mark of 122 by easing to a two-and-a-half-length victory, despite drifting out to 11-1 from 7-2 favourite.

Cobden said: "It's such a long run to the second-last and from the second-last home, so you don't want to be in front too soon. But, at the same time, they don't come from behind here either, so you've sort of got to half-commit."

Ebor next for Hollywood

Mr Hollywood is heading to York for the Sky Bet Ebor next month after taking the opening 2m6f maiden hurdle on Galway Plate day under Brian Hayes, although the result was not quite what Willie Mullins was hoping for.

"I was hoping it might be the other way around," laughed Mullins after Al Arrivee, sporting his wife Jackie's colours, could only take third behind her stablemate after making most of the running.

Mr Hollywood (far side): star of the show Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"I think the winner is improving and his jumping will improve, so he’ll improve over hurdles. I would say probably a trip to York for the Ebor might be next on the agenda. That jumping will just put him in a nicer frame of mind, I think.

"Looking at the way he finished there, and over at Ascot, I think he deserves a crack at a big prize over in York."

Mr Hollywood was cut to 25-1 (from 33) for the Ebor by bet365.

Queally times it right

Declan Queally produced Mighty Berkshire with precision timing to land the 2m6f handicap hurdle.

"That was brilliant," said the winning rider. "We got his wind done and I thought he had a nice run back in Kilbeggan. I said I’d wait for this race and it worked out."

Gamble of the day

The market told you all you needed to know in the opening 2m6f maiden hurdle as Mr Hollywood and Al Arrivee flip-flopped in the market in the minutes before the race. Mr Hollywood was supported from as big as 4-1 into 2-1 favourite, while stablemate Al Arrivee drifted from 2-1 to 3-1.

Quote of the day

"I'm owed an apology off his owners. I went to Benidorm with a few of them and they were calling him a few names!" Declan Queally said after Mighty Berkshire won the 2m6f handicap hurdle.

Thought for the day

Alan O’Sullivan might not have won the Galway Plate, but he kidded Conyers Hill along the whole way and gave him a peach of a ride.

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