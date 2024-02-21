Harry Cobden goes four clear in jockeys' championship after victory on Terresita

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Harry Cobden pulled four clear of his title rival Sean Bowen in the jockeys' championship, when digging deep on Terresita to land the 2m4f mares' novice handicap chase.

Cobden was having a second spin on the 3-1 chance, who shared most of the 2m4f trip with favourite Malaita before going clear from the second-last to score by 12 lengths.

As well as extending Cobden's lead, the success was also continuing the good run of Lucy Wadham, who had enjoyed another win over fences at Market Rasen on Tuesday.

Cobden said: "I rode Terresita at Huntingdon last time where I went to the rail like I did today, but the ground was very slow and I got stuck in behind one on the home turn. I left her alone after that and thankfully I was able to make amends. The ground on the inside was better today and she outjumped the second."

Cobden had four rides to Bowen's three at the Shropshire track with his rival faring best with a second place on Irish raider Hamsiyann in the 2m maiden hurdle.

Duo in double form

It was a double on the card for Tom Bellamy and Emma Lavelle, completed when Canty Bay ran away with the closing 2m5f handicap hurdle.

The 5-2 chance won by 12 lengths after the pair had earlier landed the 3m maiden hurdle on even-money favourite Monks Meadow by an easy length and a half.

Three-timer for Andrews

Gina Andrews won the The Prince Of Wales Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase for the third year running, when steering Rockinastorm to a game success for the in-form Henry Daly team.

The bottomweight was always on the pace under the skilful Andrews and landed a gamble to boot having been shunted into 13-8 favourite from 7-2 in the morning.

The seven-year-old put last month's below-par effort at Warwick behind him in going clear after the last to see off One True King by five and a half lengths.

