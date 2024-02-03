Harper's Brook survives late drama to help Ben Pauling and Ben Jones secure double

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Harper's Brook survived a few scares in a dramatic running of the 1m7½f handicap chase to kickstart a double for Ben Pauling and Ben Jones.

In an eventful finish, the eight-year-old was hampered at the third-last by loose horse Saint Segal before pecking on landing at the penultimate fence. He soon recovered and was in contention alongside In Excelsis Deo before being left to canter home after his chief rival unseated his rider at the last.

"He's got his head in front, which is great because he's got a lot of ability," said Pauling. "We all love him to pieces because he's a bit of a rogue.

"He almost got taken out completely and then almost fell at the second-last before somehow coming back on the bridle again before the last."

Pauling and Jones doubled up when Sixmilebridge , carrying the same colours, won the bumper by two and three-quarter lengths from Juby Ball.

Off the mark

A great deal was expected of Peking Opera on his first start over jumps and he delivered with a battling success in the 2m novice hurdle.

He was bought for 100,000gns in September after winning two of his seven Flat starts and finishing fourth in the Irish Derby for Aidan O'Brien.

The four-year-old held off the challenge of The Good Doctor in the straight and was duly cut to 20-1 (from 33-1) for the JCB Triumph Hurdle by Betfair.

"I expected him to run very well, but I've had two good horses run in this race in the last two years and they were beaten," said trainer Gary Moore.

"He's always been a bit lazy at home but is a different horse at the track. You could work him with a donkey and he'd be quite happy to work with it.

"I thought given his Flat form he'd want a stiff two miles, but he's shown he's got a bit of pace. He'll probably run in the Adonis at Kempton next."

Moore came close to securing a double of his own, but Hermino AA just failed to outbattle Saint Davy in the Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle.

Bright future

Nicky Henderson admitted to being a touch surprised by the way Jingko Blue stretched clear of a talented field in the novice handicap hurdle.

The five-year-old took his record to two wins from three when beating Titan Discovery by six lengths under James Bowen.

Jingko Blue (James Bowen) on his way to victory in the 2m4f novice handicap hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

Coral introduced him at 16-1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle and 25-1 for the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle at next month's Cheltenham Festival.

"That caught me a bit unaware," said Henderson. "I thought it was competitive and it might test him off top weight.

"I've had the odd issue with him at home when I've not been able to run him, but that was a good performance.

"He's a big horse who will jump a fence. He's got a bright future."

