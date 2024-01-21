Harmonya Maker, Ferns Lock and High Class Hero all cut for Cheltenham after impressive displays at Thurles

Harmonya Maker sealed a rapid double for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy when producing a gritty performance to land the Grade 2 Carey Glass Mares Novice Chase.

She reversed form with both the second and third, Hauturiere and Silent Approach, and earned 16-1 (from 50) quotes for the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old had impressed when scoring on her chase debut at Gowran Park in November but had underwhelmed in two starts since, finishing second to Silent Approach at Cork before weakening into a well-held third behind Hauturiere at Limerick last month.

The drop back in trip worked the oracle. When Kennedy began to ask her to quicken after the penultimate fence, the response was forthcoming as she began to eat into the lead of the Con O'Keeffe-trained Silent Approach.

She nosed ahead in the straight and jumped the last with a two-length advantage, before showing plenty of resolution to fend off a late rally from Hauturiere by a length and a half.

Kennedy said: "She threw her race away jumping left at Cork two runs ago but jumped straight today. She was disappointing the last couple of times so it was great for her to put her best foot forward again. She seems back to what we thought she would be."

Harmonya Maker was the second leg of a double for trainer and jockey after Purse Price landed the opening maiden hurdle by 16 lengths.

Ferns Cheltenham bound

Ferns Lock put in an impressive display in the hunter chase under Barry O'Neill to give trainer David Christie a live Cheltenham Festival contender.

The seven-year-old was landing the race for the second year in succession. He had kicked off his season at Down Royal last month, finishing runner-up to Its On The Line, who finished second at the Cheltenham Festival last season before landing the hunter chase at Punchestown.

Ferns Lock never saw another rival and travelled and jumped with plenty of verve in a dominant success, prompting BoyleSports to cut him into 7-2 favourite (from 4-1) for St James's Place Hunters' Chase in March.

Christie said: "The only time he's run on nice ground was here last year. While everyone thinks he's a big, strong horse who wants it soft, he's actually a beautiful mover who wants better ground.

“He has an engine but is very immature, although he's learning with every race. Cheltenham is his goal, he's coming on all the time and I’m hoping he’ll step up from that again now."

High Class Cheltenham claims

There were further Cheltenham clues when High Class Hero landed the 2m6½f novice hurdle to complete a double for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

The seven-year-old had not been seen since October, when he scored in Listed company, and made a winning return, defeating Easy Fella by a length and three-quarters.

Paddy Power cut him into 7-1 favourite (from 9) for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle in March.

Townend said: “He settled relatively well. It turned into a dash off the bend and he made up a lot of ground when we quickened like he did at Limerick. We were always holding them from the back of the second last. He races nice and relaxed and is progressing.

"I think he has enough runs, which is a help going for the Albert Bartlett, and he has the right attitude as well."

