Giavellotto wins dramatic Hardwicke Stakes after Christophe Soumillon loses iron while contesting finish

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Giavellotto nabbed Kalpana in the final yards to win a compelling Hardwicke Stakes, with Goliath back in third after his rider Christophe Soumillon's feet slipped out of the stirrups in the final half-furlong when challenging.

Lambourn, last year's dual Derby winner, had set the pace until fading at the turn for home, at which point Kalpana moved through to lead going strongly under jockey Colin Keane. Travelling equally well behind was Giavellotto, while Goliath was being revved up to make a challenge from the rear of the field.

Giavellotto came to challenge Kalpana with Goliath also arriving on the scene with a furlong to go, but a three-way battle became two shortly afterwards when Soumillon's feet slipped, causing him to lose his balance and ride the final half a furlong without the ability to push his horse forward with his legs.

Explaining what happened, Soumillon said: "I was trying to come beside [Giavellotto] easily and when I tried to put my feet backwards to squeeze with my heels my stirrup just got blocked by the girth and my feet went backwards. It was nobody’s fault."

That left it open to Kalpana and Giavellotto, who was forced to the front just before the line to give his jockey Oisin Murphy and trainer Marco Botti their first wins of the week.

Botti, who trains the winner for Francesca Franchini and Vaibhav Shah, said: "He's unbelievable. I think it was a great ride and he knows the horse inside out. I didn't think he was going to get by but we managed to just get our head in front.

"The key is the ground, he likes fast ground. I'm sure this is his best trip but he needs a strong trip so this played into his hands. The priority for him is to go to Hong Kong for a third time."

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