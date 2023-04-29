Haggas and Buick land first running of King Richard III Cup Handicap with Al Mubhir

The remodelled King Richard III Cup Handicap fittingly went the way of a Yorkshireman in William Haggas, whose Al Mubhir left his rivals battling in vain in the new £50,000 feature.

It is custom to place a white rose at the statue of Richard Of York, which stands close to where his remains were found in the city in 2013, and punters may be doing the same after the evens favourite justified strong support under William Buick.

The son of Frankel had previously run a decent fifth from a bad draw in the Lincoln and looked well suited by going around a bend in the mile contest, which replaced a long standing 7f Listed race. Settled nicely early, the chestnut came with a long, late surge to score by four and a quarter lengths from Wobwobwob.

Buick said: "I rode Al Mubhir to win on his debut as a two-year-old and he is a horse I like. No horse likes very heavy ground, but he handled it and the race set up well for me."

Family affairs

Unlike his half-brother Baaeed two years previously, there was no dream debut for Naqeeb at the Midlands track when the Shadwell Estates-owned three-year-old could finish only third to 20-1 chance Wintercrack in the 1m2f maiden.

The winner was available at 100-1 in the morning but it was no shock to successful handler Pam Sly as the daughter of Cracksman is the last produce of her 1,000 Guineas winner Speciosa, who stormed to Classic glory in similar testing conditions in 2006.

Kieran O'Neill set out to make every post a winning one on Wintercrack, who had enough up her sleeve to hold the former chaser Fazayte by two and three quarter lengths with Naqeeb never quite able to get on terms in third.

O'Neill said: "Pam told me to be aggressive on Wintercrack and that's won her the race. She was fit from running at Doncaster and enjoyed the ground. I got out in front and she just kept going. "

On Naqeeb, Shadwell assistant racing manager Richard Hills said: "The ground has beaten him. He's done some work on the grass but William's horses always improve for the run."

Free pints for early birds

It may have lost its Listed race but it was still a big day at the track which was sponsored by brewers Molson Coors with around 5,000 people in. The gates opened three hours before racing and business was brisk from the start with the promise of a free pint if you arrived before midday.

There were plenty of early birds around the paddock before the opening two-year-old maiden stakes in which two of the three runners had previous experience, and it showed as newcomer Too Much Trevor nearly got loose.

In the end, the punters got off to flyer when evens favourite Spanish Phoenix showed the benefit of a debut effort at Kempton to get his sire Phoenix Of Spain off the mark as a stallion.

Successful jockey Oisin Murphy said of the Andrew Balding-trained winner: "I remember Jamie Spencer winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas on Phoenix Of Spain in 2019, so it's nice for him to get off the mark. This fellow handled the ground well and should have more to give."

Read more:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.