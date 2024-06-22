'He performed like a lion' - Haatem holds off the late challenge of Kikkuli to land the Jersey Stakes under James Doyle

As Wathnan Racing went on their pre-Royal Ascot spending binge, it was the purchase of Haatem that showed quite how serious Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, was about the meeting.

Winner of the Craven Stakes and placed in both the 2,000 Guineas and Irish 2,000 Guineas, Haatem would not have been easily — or cheaply — prised away from Kuwaiti royal Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah, and yet there he was in the Wathnan silks.

Dropped back in trip to seven furlongs from a mile, and conceding weight to his 18 opponents, Haatem, the poster boy for his burgeoning new owner, dug down deep and delivered.

There was only a short-head between Haatem and Kikkuli, Frankel's half-brother, at the line, but his victory ensured those involved in assembling the Wathnan Racing team for Royal Ascot week could look on their work with considerable satisfaction.

"It's been fantastic, an unbelievable week," said Olly Tait, Wathnan Racing's senior representative. "It's a huge honour to be involved with horses of this calibre. It was lovely that Wathnan got off to the start that it did last year and this year has been similarly fantastic.

"This week means a lot to everyone in the industry, it's one of the setpiece weeks of the year, and there's no one involved in racing in any way that wouldn't want to be involved with winners here."

The arrival of Qatar's head of state into ownership in Britain has generated uncomfortable talk in some quarters, but the scale of what is now here was clearly on display during Royal Ascot with 28 horses carrying Sheikh Tamim's silks.

Asked how Sheikh Tamim had reacted to the week, Tait said: "All I would say is that for anyone who has owned a horse, that feeling you get when you have a winner is an amazing high. I wouldn't comment on what the future will be, but we're just very much enjoying being a part of it."

Haatem followed Leovanni , Shareholder and English Oak in winning for Wathnan Racing and while not commenting on what it has cost to assemble such a squad, Tait did not deny it had taken in the region of £3 million to secure the operation's final winner.

Tait said: "I obviously wouldn't comment on that but, like him, we bought horses who could perform well here and in the future.

"He came here with a big reputation and that was well deserved on what he had done. To win a race that deep giving away weight, I thought he performed like a lion. It was fantastic to watch just how game he was."

James Doyle looks across to see if Haatem has held on in the Jersey Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Haatem's victory was particularly pleasing for trainer Richard Hannon , not only due to his affection for the horse but his belief that the success could act as an inspiration for others.

"He's one of my favourites and if ever a horse deserved to win it was him," Hannon said. "He cost 27,000gns and we couldn't sell him as a yearling, he was the last one we sold, just like it was with Canford Cliffs and he turns to gold.

"Our yard is an eat-in, not a takeaway, and it's good that these owners come in and keep the horses in the yard. For all the people here today, the people watching, horses like him are an incentive to get involved in the game."

Read these next:

'I just wanted to copy Jamie Spencer' - Khaadem retains his Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes crown under ice-cool Oisin Murphy ride

Khaadem produces highest RPR on the way to landing back-to-back Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.