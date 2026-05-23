Gstaad underlines Newmarket form as Aidan O'Brien claims 13th Irish 2,000 Guineas win

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Those who took the 4-11 odds on Gstaad ahead of the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas had few moments of concern as Ryan Moore pushed him out to a stylish success, giving Aidan O'Brien a 13th victory in the Classic.

Having found only Bow Echo too good in the Newmarket equivalent, Gstaad once again had the Charlie Appleby-trained Distant Storm as his nearest pursuer, whose stablemate Pacific Avenue ran on to be third.

Gstaad was winning a second career Group 1 following last season's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf.

Paddy Power went 9-4 from 3-1 about Gstaad gaining revenge on Bow Echo in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Coral are slightly more circumspect at 11-4, with his Newmarket conqueror 11-10 favourite to complete the double. Shortly after the race, Gstaad's price settled at 5-2 with most firms.

Alparslan and Sam James towed the field along up the farside rail but Moore always had Gstaad in a good stalking position, and enjoyed the luxury of waiting to fully commit until a furlong and a half from home.

Gstaad after winning the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

As Alparslan began to tread water, Thesecretadversary found himself with no run but Gstaad - who held a 6lb advantage over the best of the rest on official ratings - was already away and gone, easily confirming placings from Newmarket with Distant Storm .

"He's a lovely, uncomplicated horse and Ryan gave him a beautiful ride," said O'Brien. "Very straightforward and genuine horse. We always thought he'd end up getting a little bit further than a mile.

"Ryan said he was a little bit lazy through the race but when he got him opened up, he went through the line very well."

Asked about the intention to send Gstaad to the St James's Palace, O'Brien added: "We thought we'd run our French Guineas horse [Puerto Rico] as well so he'll meet this horse too. Hopefully the other Guineas horses turn up too and let them all line up and go together - that's what racing is all about and what we all want."

Read more here:

Ryan Moore has jumped ship to True Love in the Irish 1,000 Guineas - but is he on the right one?

'He's right where we want him' - Bow Echo delights George Boughey, plus an unraced two-year-old catches the eye

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