Group 1-winning jockey gets first turf winner of the year in a dramatic dead-heat

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Group 1-winning jockey Sean Kirrane secured his first turf winner of the year when dramatically dead-heating on Hood Wink in the mile handicap.

The Tim Easterby-trained three-year-old stuck his head down on the line, but nothing could split him and the David Evans-trained Alice's Influence in the photo-finish, following a lengthy wait for the verdict.

Hood Wink ended 40 rides without a winner for Kirrane, who celebrated a top-level success in the 2023 Nunthorpe Stakes on Live In The Dream. It was the jockey's tenth success of the year, but first since the turf season kicked off last month.

"I didn't know it was Sean's first turf winner of the year, but it's good that he's got it," Easterby said. "He did a really good job, and that'll be grand going forward.

"Hood Wink ran a good race at Redcar last time, as he got shut in and had a bad run through. This was the right type of race for him. It's great to get him off the mark."

Joanna Mason, the rider of Alice's Influence, secured a double when winning the 5½f handicap on Glory Hyde .

Haggas cooking

The future looks bright for William Haggas, who saddled a pair of three-year-olds to take the two novice contests on the card.

Princling landed the mile novice before Group 3 runner-up Sea The Storm denied stablemate Pierian in the 1m2f fillies' novice. Tom Marquand partnered both winners.

Walker strutting

Ed Walker's fine form continued with a double, courtesy of Passing Thought in the 7f handicap and Secret History in the 7f fillies' handicap.

The Kieran Shoemark-ridden pair made it four winners from Walker's last eight runners.

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