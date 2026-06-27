Group 1 sprinter in the making? Paborus wins Group 3 despite being 'not fully wound up' after year absence

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Having a year out of action made no difference to Paborus who picked up where he left off 364 days ago and paid a huge tribute to his trainer Ed Bethell.

On this weekend last year, the progressive five-year-old finished third in the Criterion Stakes at York on his Group 3 debut and hinted at even better to come.

He confirmed that promise fully 12 months later by scoring at the same level in the Jenningsbet Chipchase Stakes, scoring by a length and a half under Callum Rodriguez for Wathnan Racing.

"He's had niggly issues since he ran in the Criterion and Wathnan have been incredibly patient," his trainer said. "It's very helpful to have owners who are patient like they are. He's always shown he's a good horse and I'm delighted their patience has been rewarded.

"I just hoped he'd run a nice race, he wasn't fully wound up today. He's done that very nicely and I'm sure there's plenty more to come."

Success over six furlongs expands the options for Paborus, whose previous wins were over seven furlongs.

"I've always thought the Foret could be a nice race for him but he's shown plenty of speed there," his trainer said. "I'd been a little bit worried about the six furlongs. He'll get some nice entries and we'll speak to the team and see what they want to do."

Service winner

Being patient and keeping the faith was also the message of Room Service's victory in the 7f handicap on his first run for Jamie Osborne.

He had not raced since being bought for 72,000gns in October, as his new connections had him gelded and waited in vain for rain to ease the turf ground. Saffie Osborne also had to bide her time in the race before the topweight picked up.

Room Service (black cap) heads Bobby Bennu close home Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Room Service, who was a place ahead of Paborus in second in last year's Criterion, caught 3-1 favourite Bobby Bennu close home for victory by a neck at 22-1 and his jockey said: "He's a really good horse. He had the winter off and then we've slowly built him back up. He obviously had some very good form but it's a tough thing to do to win off [a mark of] 105.

"I thought he'd run well but it would have been quite imaginative to think he would have won after not running since October.

"I was only travelling okay but inside the final two furlongs I thought I had a live shot. I was probably one of the first ones off the bridle but every time I asked for more he kept finding.

"He's a real trier but he's so laid-back and lazy at home that it's really hard to get a proper gauge on him."

Believe it

Dual Northumberland Plate-winning trainer Alan King took the consolation Vase as Believitanducan scored by a length under William Buick.

"He stays the trip well and he may even get further," said the jockey. "He's very genuine."

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