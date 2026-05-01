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Reportstoday
14:40 Goodwood

Group 1 dreams alive as Protection Act maintains unbeaten record and gives George Boughey a fine pre-2,000 Guineas tonic

Protection Act ridden by Billy Loughnane wins at Haydock
Protection Act: holds an entry in the St James's Palace StakesCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play4 ran
14:40 GoodwoodFlat Turf
Distance: 1mClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Protection Act
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Pacific Avenue
    fav4/6
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Pathein
    100/30
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George Boughey warmed up for a major assignment in Saturday's 2,000 Guineas when he claimed his first winner in 16 days with Protection Act

The Newmarket trainer fields a leading candidate for the Newmarket Classic in Bow Echo  and he looks to have another smart prospect on his hands in Protection Act, who fended off the odds-on Pacific Avenue to win the mile conditions race.

The contest has been won for the past three years by subsequent Group scorers, including 100-1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Cicero's Gift, and similarly lofty targets could await the unbeaten three-year-old after his three-quarter-length win under Pat Cosgrove. 

"It's not a huge surprise that he was able to take a step up in grade but he's a horse who we’ve minded through the spring and just allowed him to come to hand when he's ready," Boughey said. 

"He's obviously achieved plenty over a mile so far, but it would be no surprise to see him get further. He relaxes and seems to find the line."

While Group 1 company could be on the horizon this summer, Boughey is also considering an intermediate step up in class for the Starspangledbanner colt this month.

"There are lots of options for a horse like him," he said. "He could go to something like the Heron Stakes [on May 28], and he's in the St James's Palace at Royal Ascot. All options really are open for him at the moment."

Great Greatrex

Eddy Greatrex's impeccable recent form showed no signs of stopping when success in the Daisy Warwick Stakes capped a double. 

The jockey got off the mark on Lexington Blitz in the 5f handicap before claiming the Listed contest on 15-2 shot Tattycoram. She was Greatrex's sixth winner from his last eight rides.

Read more:

Group 1 supplementary entry under consideration after Santorini Star shines as part of William Haggas treble 

'Rab knows him like one of his children' - Sweet William shows no signs of slowing down with thrilling Sagaro Stakes success 

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14:40 GoodwoodPlay
British Stallion Studs John Dunlop EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race)4 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Protection Act
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Pacific Avenue
    fav4/6
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Pathein
    100/30
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