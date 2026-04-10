Dan Skelton hails bravery of Grey Dawning and Solness after they slug it out in thrilling Melling tussle

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Boxing clever paid off as Grey Dawning landed the final blow in a stirring heavyweight contest to secure a narrow JCB Melling Chase verdict over the heroically valiant front-runner Solness.

It was a victory for staying power and for the ringcraft of his trainer Dan Skelton, ducking and weaving to make the most of his resources in a way that shows exactly why he is about to be crowned champion with a record total of prize-money.

It was only a second Grade 1 success of 2025-26 for the stable, the other being Grey Dawning's victory in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November.

That meant it was overdue reward for a trainer who, time and again through the season, has adapted to circumstances, worked horses out and found a way for them to win and contribute to a haul that has now passed £4.5 million.

Take Grey Dawning, fourth in last month's Gold Cup at Cheltenham, where he looked to be beaten on merit.

What do you do? The soon-to-be champion decided to run him again four weeks later, drop him three-quarters of a mile in distance and fit him with cheekpieces.

As so often this season, it was a winning move. Grey Dawning launched a challenge from two out, headed Solness at the last and kept on determinedly to hold off the runner-up's renewed challenge.

Yet far from taking the accolades, Skelton merely felt he was doing his duty to owner Robert Kirkland and said: "I'm doing my job – it's nice to win." He preferred to marvel at the stirring duel the first two served up and said: "It was lovely. Solness, wow what a horse to go and give it all the whole way. It was two great horses having a right good go.

"I thought we'd win going to the last; halfway up the run-in the line couldn't come quick enough but he's used that stamina, he's very tenacious."

Grey Dawning and Solness battle it out in the Melling Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

Expanding on the key decisions that turned Cheltenham defeat into Aintree victory, Skelton said: "We had him in the best shape we could for a Gold Cup; we had him in Gold Cup form but he couldn't win a Gold Cup. He jumped two out in second but he couldn't win

"We then had to start boxing clever. We felt it was the right thing to drop him in trip. The cheekpieces aren't a necessity for him being ungenuine; they're just a little something that, if you're dropping in trip, you might as well have them and not need them than need them and not have them.

"It was our day in the end; it was a great outcome for a phenomenal owner who's been through the mill as his wife died a couple of weeks ago."

As regards Grey Dawning, Skelton added: "He's been a great horse. He knows how to dance the big dances now. We're not quite good enough to win a Gold Cup but we can dance some other dances."

Grey Dawning and Solness fly over the last in the Melling Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Solness was beaten just a neck and jockey JJ Slevin said: "I don't have any excuses. When he’s on his A-game he’s very good. We skipped Cheltenham to come here. It was a really good run but the winner is very good.”

Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood was 11 lengths away in third and trainer Henry de Bromhead said: “It’s a furlong shorter on a sharper track [than Cheltenham], and he's probably more of a two-and-a-half to three-mile horse. He ran a cracker and he stayed on really well.

"We’ll go to Down Royal for the three mile now and investigate that. He’s had a fantastic season. We’d love to win but he’s back in one piece and I'm delighted."

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