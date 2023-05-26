Gregory trimmed to 14-1 for St Leger after impressive Listed success

Owner-breeder Philippa Cooper described racing as her "addiction" and a smart performance in the EBF-sponsored Cocked Hat Stakes from exciting homebred Gregory was sure to maintain her enthusiasm after the son of Golden Horn enhanced his Classic claims.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old comfortably defeated his five opponents to earn quotes of 14-1 (from 25) with Paddy Power for the St Leger, and jockey Robert Havlin suggested the Leger trip would be ideal for the unbeaten colt.

Gregory was emulating the success of his half-brother Lionel, who also won this Listed contest 12 months ago in the silks of Cooper's Normandie Stud. The Classic-winning owner was thrilled with Gregory's performance but will adopt a laid-back approach about his targets.

"You think I'm telling John and Thady Gosden what to do?" she responded when asked about plans on Racing TV. "It's about how they want to play it with Gregory, I have no input and it suits me, it really does.

Philippa Cooper greets Gregory in the winner's enclosure at Goodwood Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

"John knows the family inside out – he trained Gretchen [Gregory's dam] to win the Park Hill and Duncan [Gretchen's half-brother], who won the Irish St Leger. I don't need to tell them, but Rab said one [mile] six [furlongs] next time. This was half a furlong shorter than when he won at Haydock, which was worrying me, and it took him a while to gather him and get going.

"He's had a very different journey than Lionel, who won a novice before coming here. Lionel had run in two novices which didn't quite work out, then had quite a hard race here."

Brilliant Boy

Royal Scotsman and Masar are among recent winners of the opening 6f novice on this card, and Barnwell Boy made a big impression when taking this year's contest for Oisin Murphy and Charlie Johnston.

The Jane Newett-owned debutant powered clear to score by four and a half lengths, and was given a 25-1 quote by Betfair Sportsbook for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Aascot.

Murphy brought up a double in the next race when partnering Andrew Balding's Sudden Ambush to victory in the mile handicap.

Ribblesdale dilemma

The Henry Candy-trained Araminta won the Listed William Hill Height Of Fashion Stakes, and connections will consider whether to supplement her for the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.

Ropey romp

The ever-consistent Ropey Guest recorded his third career victory when running out an easy winner of the 7f handicap for George Margarson and Tom Queally and could be aimed at the Stewards' Cup at this track later in the season.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.