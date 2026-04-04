Greg Fairley lands biggest success since serving 12-year suspension

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Greg Fairley rode his biggest winner since returning from a 12-year suspension when landing the £50,000 Virgin Bet Queen's Cup on Team Player.

He returned last summer, having been banned by the BHA in 2011 after being found guilty of stopping a horse from running on its merits and passing on information for reward.

"That means an awful lot," the former champion apprentice admitted after scoring a comfortable length-and-three-quarter success on the 11-1 shot Team Player for Ewan Whillans.

"It's brilliant for Greg," said the winning trainer. "He was away for a little while and as soon as he said he was coming back, he came in and rode out.

"His first winner back was Ramon Di Loria, who's ours. He won on this lad at Newcastle and he gave him a great ride here, he did exactly what he was told."

Team Player is something of an inadvertent big Flat winner as Whillans said: "He was bought for juvenile hurdling and we schooled him but the ground went a bit soft through the winter so we thought we would run him at Newcastle and see what he was like on the Flat.

"He won there to everyone's surprise and we saw this race. Luckily Musselburgh let us on for a gallop a couple of weeks ago so he got a feel for the track and he's done it well.

"He was on 83 there and a mark of 83 got in the Chester Cup last year off bottom weight. He'll go up for that race and I hope that will be enough to get him in."

Bellarchi boost

Grant Tuer may be down on numbers but he showed he can still do the job by taking the £50,000 Silver Arrow Handicap with Bellarchi.

The North Yorkshire trainer, whose tally of 27 winners last year was some way below his personal best, said of his string: "We've fewer numbers than normal but we're hopefully up on quality.

"We haven't been as well supported at the sales as we would have liked but with the nature of trying to run a business with very little staff, it's a lot easier to manage with fewer numbers.

Bellarchi: A welcome high-profile winner for Grant Tuer Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"A win like this doesn't do us any harm. Being quiet at the sales is a result of being quiet at the races so hopefully this bodes well for the future."

Bellarchi has won three times in four visits to Musselburgh and her trainer said: "I thought she'd run well. She's a course-and-distance winner and she likes it round here, it's her perfect set-up."

Pilgrim's progress

Pilgrim won his first race since the Palace Of Holyrood House Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2024 when landing the Virgin Bet Scottish Sprint Cup under William Pyle.

Joint-trainer David Barron said: "I thought the ground would beat him but he's a bit older. We've had a long spell off with him, he had a couple of runs on the all-weather which helped him get back.

"He is a turf horse and he's capable off his mark and showed it today."

Read more . . .

'The surgeon said he was within less than a millimetre of dying - he's done brilliantly to come back'

Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday

Jango Baie, The New Lion and Lulamba among star-studded entries made for day one of the Grand National festival at Aintree

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.