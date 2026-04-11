Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble

A Grand National that was draped in green and gold produced the first winner since the mighty Red Rum in 1977 to regain his Aintree crown as I Am Maximus put in a herculean effort to carry top weight to success in the most famous race in the world.

The murmurs that Liverpool's great race had lost its intrigue have been growing louder in recent years but there was nothing sedate about this National, with enough thrills and spills to keep fans young and old gripped for every second of the nine minutes and change it took I Am Maximus to race into the history books.

When the dust settled on a totally absorbing contest, this Grand National belonged to JP McManus, jump racing's biggest supporter, who not only became the winning-most owner in the race's history as he savoured a fourth success, but incredibly filled second and fourth place with Iroko and Johnnywho.

"It's a very special day," said McManus. "The Grand National is something very special. There's such tradition here – it's hard to describe. I'm here with nine grandchildren and all my family.

"It means a lot to so many people. There will have been a few tears shed and I saw [wife] Noreen there, she was very emotional about it. If this time last year you'd have said we were going to win a National and we'd all be here to celebrate, I'd have said that's a great result."

With an official rating of 168, I Am Maximus would have had every right to have touched gloves with stablemate Gaelic Warrior in last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup, but with a horse tailor-made for the demands of a modern-day National, McManus insisted Aintree rather than Cheltenham was the right destination.

Given a steely ride down the inner by Paul Townend, who also guided I Am Maximus to success in 2024 before the pair finished second 12 months ago, the ten-year-old managed to avoid the chaos around him as he slowly crept into contention.

Townend's ground-saving tactics on the winner proved crucial as Jordans broke clear of his rivals on the second circuit and put the emphasis on stamina.

Still only fourth jumping the last, I Am Maximus then made relentless progress and had bridged the gap to the leader at the Elbow before going clear on the run to the line.

The winner returned the 9-2 favourite after a surge of late support, with last year's fourth Iroko running on to beat the tiring Jordans to second this time. Cheltenham Festival winner Johnnywho was back in fourth.

"The Gold Cup was a temptation but we said let's try and win this race because he's a real National type," said McManus. "He's made for it. He gets away with things at the fences that he might not get away with at Cheltenham. He loves it around here and Paul knows him so well. He waited for the horse and I think it was an outstanding ride."

Asked if the winner would bid to emulate Red Rum as a three-time winner of the race next year, McManus said: "If you have a horse like this, you only aim at the National. It would be great to be the second three-time winner but we're going to celebrate this one first."

I Am Maximus (Paul Townend, second left) clears the water en route to winning the Grand National Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

As well as a landmark success for horse and owner, victory for I Am Maximus saw Willie Mullins join George Dockeray, Fred Rimell and Ginger McCain as a four-time Grand National winner, while he became the first since Vincent O'Brien in 1955 to win the race three times in succession.

"He's a superstar and nothing fazes him," said Mullins. "He comes out and does what he needs to do. He jumps, gallops and wins Nationals. He's a superb horse and he got a fantastic ride.

"It was a good call from JP. I would've gone down the Gold Cup route with him, but he wanted to come to Aintree and Paul executed it to perfection. The National is the first race you watch on television and the race we all aspire to win in racing. Dare I say he's a horse who could come back next year to try to emulate Red Rum."

Townend's rapport with the winner was impossible to miss. Not every jump was clean, yet the partnership between horse and rider never looked like coming unstuck. Both know how the other operates, while cheekpieces had exactly the impact Townend hoped they'd have on the winner.

"There were plenty of fallers but it was all happening away from me," said Townend. "I was in my own little bubble and he was so tough. Just in the middle of the race I thought cheekpieces would have helped me last year and today, every time I needed him, he was there for me.

"We had a little peck at Becher's but he found his feet and I had enough horses around me to bring me into the race after the fourth-last. He started to gather momentum going to the Elbow and finished strongly. What a training performance from Willie. It would be lovely to be back here next year."

Analysis: I Am Maximus cements position as one of the greats

Weight-carrying victories are occurring with greater frequency in the modern Grand National and I Am Maximus is the classiest winner since the brilliant Red Rum, another repeat champion.

The topweight regained his prize carrying a welter burden of 11st 12lb off a BHA mark of 168, a year after he finished second off 167 and was sandwiched between two stablemates rated 163.

He is top-tier – unlike the type of dour plodder that thrived in years gone by – and prepared by a team that prioritised jump racing's greatest handicap over Grade 1 riches.

I Am Maximus was positioned towards the inner early on in the National

The outcome is indicative of the great race's evolving nature and class seems the most pertinent factor in its current guise. When on-song, I Am Maximus possesses more of that than almost every staying chaser in training.

Paul Townend delivered a calculated ride, saving crucial ground up the inner throughout.

Paul Townend continues to save ground as the race begins to heat up

He kept enough in reserve to enable I Am Maximus to sprint away from his rivals from the Elbow after positioning himself perfectly to pounce. The winner once again showcased his ability to quicken at the end of an extreme test, recording a closing sectional of 107 per cent.

I Am Maximus is in the chasing pack as the leader Jordans goes for home under Ben Jones

I Am Maximus's superb turn of foot and Townend's well-timed delivery led to in-running steamer Jordans, who was sent for home much earlier by Ben Jones, being reeled in.

Jordans is ultimately reeled in by I Am Maximus in the home straight

Willie Mullins' decision to reapply cheekpieces can also be considered a masterstroke. This was the first time I Am Maximus sported them since December 2022 and only the second time in his career.

I Am Maximus pulls clear in the closing stages for his second National win

It enabled a quirky customer to maintain his concentration and cement his position in the pantheon of National greats.

Read more:

Robbie Dunne taken to hospital after Grand National fall but all horses walked away from race

'I had such a smooth run round, it was just magical' - Ben Jones revels in Grand National third on Jordans

'We'll come back and win it next year' - Iroko camp confident it will be third time lucky in Grand National in 2027

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