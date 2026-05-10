Francis Graffard and Mickael Barzalona find another star as Rayif proves too good with hot favourite Puerto Rico only fourth

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Rayif announced himself as the latest star for the Aga Khan Studs and Francis Graffard when storming to Classic glory in the Emirates Poule d'Essai Des Poulains.

The son of Sea The Moon was only third behind Puerto Rico in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere in October but emphatically reversed form with that rival under Mickael Barzalona.

Komorebi stayed on for second under William Buick, while the Karl Burke-trained Hankelow fared best of the British and Irish runners in third. Puerto Rico, sent off the red-hot favourite, was fourth.

Princess Zahra Aga Khan told Sky Sports Racing: "I wasn't sure he'd stay the distance, but Francis thought he would. He did so very well. I imagine it wasn't heavy ground as it'd only been raining for a couple of hours. He certainly had the speed to get through it.

"Mickael had the most amazing timing, it was lovely to see. I think he'll remain at a mile."

Rayif is entered in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. He was cut to 10-1 (from 25) by Paddy Power for next month's race, in which he could face a clash against 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo.

He also completed a Group race double for Graffard, Barzalona and the Aga Khan Studs, having taken the Prix De Saint-Georges with Rayif's half-sister Rayevka .

Read this next:

Aga Khan speedster cut for Group 1 sprint at Royal Ascot after dominating rivals

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.