'We had this in mind for some time' - Goshhowposh 14-1 for Pertemps Final after qualifier victory for Hobbs and White

Goshhowposh was trimmed into 14-1 with Paddy Power for the Pertemps Final after landing a 3m½f qualifier for the Cheltenham Festival handicap in impressive fashion.

The Philip Hobbs and Johnson White -trained six-year-old galloped clear of Shallow River by four and three-quarter lengths to tee up a potential shot at the festival, with his mark of 121 the same as what the bottom-weight was rated in last season's final.

The victory represents a return to form for Goshhowposh, who had unseated when beaten at the final flight in a £125,000 handicap hurdle at Haydock on Betfair Chase day.

Hobbs said: "I'm not sure what the plan is at this stage as he may need to go up a reasonable amount to get into the final and he's still rather green at the moment. Hopefully there's room for improvement.

"We'd had this race in mind for some time so that's worked out well. We'll try and make a new plan next. He definitely stays really well and he'll be a nice novice chaser for next season."

Magic turn

Stellar Magic recorded his first victory in close to three years as he landed Rodney Francis Chinnock Memorial Lord Stalbridge Cup under Alice Stevens.

The eight-year-old's drought went back to his novice hurdle campaign in 2021, but with blinkers added for the first time by trainer Billy Aprahamian, he stayed on well to defeat last season's winner No Hubs No Hoobs.

Stevens, who claims 5lb, later doubled up with victory aboard the Harry Derham-trained Noahsgreatrainbow in the bumper.

