Stoute congratulates O'Brien in jovial chat - but Gosden has the last laugh over both of them

Around five minutes before the day's opening race, in a paddock that was rapidly emptying following the departure of 26 fillies, there was a brief encounter between two titans of the sport.

Sir Michael Stoute, who not long earlier had enjoyed lunch at Windsor Castle and then travelled to the races in a particularly smart conveyance, was spotted deploying the familiar Stoute shuffle in the direction of Aidan O'Brien. There was then a handshake between the man who now holds the record for the most Royal Ascot wins as a trainer and the rival whose record he had taken on Tuesday. It was a jovial conversation, with smiles and perhaps even the odd chuckle. A little later, thanks to an exceptional performance from Mostahdaf, it was John Gosden who had the last laugh.

At the end of day two, one on which O'Brien and Stoute had the first and second favourites for the Prince of Wales's Stakes, their royal meeting career totals were unchanged. The number one has 83. The number two has 82. Now up to 62, and therefore third in the current trainer standings, is Gosden, who more significantly and in tandem with son Thady has turned Mostahdaf into a superstar at the age of five.