Good day for Jonjo O'Neill as Soldierofthestorm completes across-the-card double

There were three non-runners in division one of the 2m3½f handicap hurdle, but Soldierofthestorm won in such a manner that he would have carried the full field, let alone his remaining six opponents.

The well-backed 13-8 favourite was completing an across-the-card double for Jonjo O'Neill, who had earlier enjoyed a landmark winner for up-and-coming jockey Ben Macey on Copper Cove at Fontwell .

The six-year-old was scoring for the first time since last May, when he won on good to soft, but he showed he could handle easier conditions under trainer's son Jonjo O'Neill Jr here, as he mastered Iron D'Ex to win by three and three-quarter lengths.

The winning jockey told Sky Sports: "He's a lovely horse. The Bond family own him and he's a homebred, which makes this special, and we've had him since he was a foal."

A Rum result

Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead fielded his first runner at the track in the opening 2m fillies' juvenile maiden hurdle in Emotivo, but after racing prominently for most of the trip, the 11-4 joint-favourite had to give best to the front-running Spiced Rum .

The winner was the subject of steady support in the morning which halved her price into 4-1, and she benefited from a first-time hood under David Noonan to add to her Flat exploits at the fourth time of asking over jumps.

The all-the-way win was a first at the track for over five years for Stuart Kittow, who is better known as a Flat trainer these days.

No dream return

There was no dream return to British racing for Harrison Beswick , who was back from a three-month layoff on Pebbly New Moon in the 3m1f novice handicap chase.

Beswick, who won the American Grand National last year, was forced to pull his mount up three fences from home in a race won by Glance From Clover .

