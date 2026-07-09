Trial winner earns free entry into St Leger after Charlie Appleby second-string steals spotlight from 2.2m guineas stablemate

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PJ McDonald admitted that Hatteen has "got to keep improving" if he is to take advantage of his place in the Betfred St Leger field.

His mount earned a free entry for the world's oldest Classic by winning the first Betfred St Leger Trial, a novice event worth £80,000, and is a general 33-1 chance for the big race itself on September 12.

The two-time runner-up appeared to benefit from tackling a mile and a half for the first time and pulled clear for victory by just over four lengths.

Asked about the Leger itself, McDonald said of the Andrew Balding-trained colt: "He's got to keep improving. That extra couple of furlongs has seen him improve but he's still got a long way to go."

Hatteen had finished second twice over a mile a quarter, including to Thursday's Bahrain Trophy winner Point Of Law, and McDonald said: "Andrew was very confident the step up in trip would help him. He's been campaigned lightly enough, he's big and he's raw so the more time he's had early on his career has stood him in good stead today.

"His last furlong was very strong, he saw it out well. The ground was probably a fraction on the quick side for him. I don't think he'd want it much quicker than that, but he's handled it well.

"He's got a bit of tactical speed as well, you can put him anywhere in a race, he travels well and now we know he stays. He surprised me a bit, I was in front a furlong sooner than I'd want to be, but his attitude was 110 per cent for the last two furlongs."

Amo Racing's 4.3 million guineas buy Poker was beaten nearly 18 lengths into last of the eight runners.

Betfred St Leger (Doncaster, September 12)

Betfred: 7-2 Christmas Day, 6 Maltese Cross, 7 Pierre Bonnard, 8 Limestone, 10 Benvenuto Cellini, Limestone, 12 Galiyan, Point Of Law, 14 Montreal, 16 Earth Shot, Raaheeb, 20 bar.

Chief deposed

Godolphin's big-money buy Ottoman Chief was put in his place by a stablemate who cost a third of the price on his debut in the £50,000 novice event.

The colt, who was bought for 2.2 million guineas as a yearling last autumn, was sent off 15-8 favourite but could finish only fifth behind Quest For Stars, an 18-1 shot acquired for €700,000 as a yearling.

The pair are trained by Charlie Appleby, whose assistant Alex Merriam said of the winner: "I think he got quite an easy lead on the front end, was very straightforward and showed a good attitude."

Connor Planas' mount held on by a short head and Merriam said: "He's nothing flashy but he's always done what's been asked of him. He was a big price and I'm not sure why, he's always done well enough at home. He could step up to a mile.

"I thought the other horse ran a nice race, he probably wasn't suited by the way it was run. He could have done with them going half a stride quicker. He was always on it then got a bit lost, the others apart from the winner all had a bit of experience."

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