Godolphin's €2 million Frankel colt 'shows a lot of class' and is set for Royal Ascot after dominant debut win

Godolphin's €2 million purchase Treanmor was installed at 5-1 with Paddy Power for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot after breezing to victory on his debut in the 6f novice stakes.

The Frankel colt was sent off at 30-100 and eased into the lead under William Buick before stretching four lengths clear of Vlad to strike for Charlie Appleby.

The trainer suggested the Chesham Stakes could be his likely target at Royal Ascot. Appleby won the Listed prize with Pinatubo, who went onto be champion two-year-old, in 2019.

Appleby told ITV Racing: "We were hopeful it was going to be straightforward, he's a straightforward horse to deal with and shows a lot of class. We've been lucky that the two-year-olds have been running well so we had a bit of a gauge on him.

"We've never taken him off the bridle at home so I said to William to be wary of that if he had to ask the question. There should be an abundance of improvement to come.

"We had pencilled in a plan for the Chesham but he hasn't lacked pace there so we'll see."

Appleby is 6-10 with his two-year-old runners in Britain this year with Military Code , Rising Power and Dance To The Music among those to impress ahead of Royal Ascot.

Analysis: ‘A colt out of the top drawer’

By Marcus Buckland, race analyst

Treanmor, who cost a small fortune as a yearling, was backed as if defeat was out of the question and could hardly have won any easier on his debut, looking a colt out of the top drawer.

He was briefly nudged into the bridle, but cruised to the front around two furlongs out and created an impression that's rarely left by a newcomer, the hairs standing on end.

William Buick had spoken favourably about the son of Frankel in a pre-race interview and, while he beat nothing with experience, he could not have been more impressive and will surely have every chance of landing the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot next month if connections decide on that over the Chesham. He's a best-priced 6-1 second-favourite behind Aidan O'Brien's Albert Einstein.

Liari makes winning return

Liari made a winning debut for Michael Bell on his first start on the Flat for more than two years. He won three times over hurdles for Paul Nicholls, including twice at Listed level as a juvenile.

