Godolphin juvenile made new joint-favourite for 2,000 Guineas after easy win on Newmarket debut

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Godolphin's Desert Castle was made joint-favourite for next year's 2,000 Guineas after an impressive debut win on Newmarket's July course on Friday evening.

The homebred son of Frankel is a brother to Group 1 winner Dream Castle and dual Group 2 scorer With The Moonlight and was sent off the 1-2 favourite for his first start in the 7f newcomers maiden.

Billy Loughnane's mount travelled smoothly into contention and stayed on strongly to score by three and a half lengths. He was cut to a general 14-1 joint-favourite (from 33) for the 2,000 Guineas, sharing favouritism with the unbeaten Coventry Stakes winner Great Barrier Reef.

Desert Castle is entered in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster and National Stakes at the Curragh in September but Appleby is mindful to gain some more experience for his juvenile first.



Appleby said: "His homework had been good and it helps when you have the pedigree he has behind you. I'll probably run him in a novice again next as he looked quite raw out there."

The Godolphin trainer gained a fourth win in the last seven runnings, with last year's scorer Al Zanati going on to win a Group 3 in France on the final start of his juvenile campaign.

Guineas price cut for Listed winner

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Sergei Diaghilev was halved in price to 25-1 (from 50) for the same Classic after returning to winning ways in the Listed Coolmore Stud Churchill Stakes at Gowran.

Sergei Diaghilev and Wayne Lordan (left): winning the Coolmore Stud Churchill Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

A winner on his debut at the Curragh in May, the son of Wootton Bassett started the 11-4 favourite for the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot but was beaten four and a half lengths into ninth over six furlongs. He was back to form to win by three-quarters of a length under Wayne Lordan in this mile contest.

Lordan told Racing TV: "I've ridden him plenty at home. He's a very straightforward colt. He travels with plenty of pace, but we always felt going up to this trip you'd see the best of him.



"He started over six furlongs and then went to Ascot. Even though he finished ninth, we always felt going up in trip would help. I thought he was good today."

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