Godolphin globetrotter Rebel’s Romance digs deep for a 22nd career success in the Princess of Wales’s Stakes

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The globetrotting Rebel's Romance justified 8-11 favouritism in brilliant fashion in the Princess of Wales's Stakes for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby.

The eight-year-old added a further £93,000 to the more than £12.1 million in prize money he had already amassed, landing the Group 2 under William Buick for a 22nd career success.

It was the third winner of the day for Appleby after earlier successes for Inner City Blues in the Group 2 King of Bahrain July Stakes at Newmarket and Quest For Stars in the Champagne Trial at Doncaster.

The nine-time Group 1 winner was hot on the heels of stablemate Arabian Crown, who set the pace for most of the contest before Buick got to work on Rebel's Romance approaching the final furlong.

The veteran responded gamely, battling on to fend off his Arabian Crown's late rally.

The son of Dubawi had not been seen on a British racecourse since finishing third in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last year, and it was just his second start of the season, having won the Dubai City of Gold in February.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

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