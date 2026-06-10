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'Go out on a high' - James Ferguson team still firing in the winners despite surprise announcement about giving up licence
- 1st3Cavolo Nero9/2
- 2nd5Carron13/2
- 3rd4Sprightly Dancefav3/1
James Ferguson may be stepping away from training but he saddled a third winner from his last six runners when Cavolo Nero landed the feature mile handicap.
Ferguson announced his intention to stop training and begin working for a bloodstock insurance firm at the beginning of the month, meaning the curtains will close on his Group 1-winning stable at the end of July.
Cavolo Nero appeared to be rejuvenated by the application of blinkers as he scythed through the pack from a hold-up position under Jonny Peate and found just enough to hold off the persistent challenge of Carron by a neck.
- Group 1-winning trainer James Ferguson to give up licence after receiving 'an offer I simply could not refuse'
"It's a great team at home and they've got the horses in great order," Peate told Sky Sports Racing. "Hopefully we can go out on a high. I just want to say thank you to James, he's been a great supporter of mine, so I'm delighted to get him another winner."
On Cavolo Nero, who was winning his third race from 12 starts, he added: "It was Plan B. With first-time blinkers on we wanted to ride him aggressively, but he travelled super well and he loved coming through horses. Once I knew I was going to ride him differently I just had to take a breath and assess the situation."
Double delight
Jack Mitchell rode a double aboard Shushu in the 7f fillies' maiden and Court Drive in the 6f handicap, while George Wood emulated the feat on 1m6f handicap scorer Captain Robert and mile classified winner Rockafeller Skank, who could bid to follow up at the same track on Thursday.
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