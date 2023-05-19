'Proper stayer' Giavellotto springs 14-1 surprise in Yorkshire Cup for Andrea Atzeni and Marco Botti

The Marco Botti-trained Giavellotto created a minor shock when staying on strongly to win the Group 2 Boodles Yorkshire Cup at odds of 14-1 in the hands of Andrea Atzeni.

The son of Mastercraftsman was last seen finishing ninth in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March behind Broome and Siskany but turned around that form in emphatic fashion to warrant Betfair to cut the winner into 10-1 (from 25) for the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle on July 1.

The four-year-old was held up in fourth for the majority of the contest behind Quickthorn and moved up stylishly to hit the front just before the furlong pole. He finished off well to hold the challenge of the fast-finishing Eldar Eldarov by half a length.

The victory wasn't a surprise to winning trainer Marco Botti. He said: "We were always confident in the horse and we thought he was a good stayer. This year he went to Dubai and he didn’t have much luck.

"He came here in very good order and we thought he would run a big race so I’m not surprised he won. We've always thought he is a proper stayer."

Botti revealed the Melbourne Cup could be a potential end-of-season target for Giavellotto, who is unlikely to contest the Gold Cup next month.

He said: "The Gold Cup wouldn’t be the race for him as he needs a galloping track. He stays two miles without a doubt so we’ll sit down with the owner and map out a plan.

"The Melbourne Cup]might be on the agenda. He's a homebred and to have a homebred win a race like this, it’s very important for everybody."

Last season's St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov enhanced his reputation, finishing off to great effect but just unable to reel in the winner in the closing stages. The Roger Varian-trained colt was making his seasonal reappearance and bookmakers were impressed enough to cut the stayer into 5-1 (from 6) for the Ascot Gold Cup.

9-4 joint favourite Broome finished a further length back in third for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien, while the other market leader, Siskany, was beaten three and a quarter lengths into fifth.

The winner survived a stewards' inquiry into interference after hanging left in the closing stages and slightly impeding Quickthorn and Broome.

