Gerri Colombe's Grand National jockey Jack Kennedy produces astonishing mid-race save around a bend at Wexford

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Jack Kennedy displayed all his brilliance with a double from two rides at Aintree on Thursday but showcased his remarkable talent in the saddle in a very different way 24 hours later, producing a stunning mid-race save to recover from a perilous position at Wexford.

Kennedy, who led Darragh O'Keeffe in the Irish jump jockeys' championship race by seven winners before Friday's action, was at Wexford rather than back on Merseyside for four rides as he attempted to extend his advantage over his main rival.



The Gordon Elliott-trained Dunleer Crystal was sent off 9-4 joint-favourite in the opening 2m4f maiden hurdle to give Kennedy a flying start, but it so nearly went horribly wrong in the closing stages.

Swinging the final bend in front, Kennedy's saddle suddenly slipped on the five-year-old. It sent the 26-year-old out of the saddle to his left for what appeared to be a highly likely end to the partnership, with extra jeopardy thrown in due to the field being tightly packed in behind the leader.

How Kennedy's brilliant save happened

The saddle slips on Dunleer Crystal rounding the final bend, forcing Jack Kennedy out the side door to his left Credit: Racing TV

Kennedy desperately tries to cling on Credit: Racing TV

Kennedy gets back upright to jump the second-last hurdle, having been clinging on for ten seconds Credit: Racing TV

Kennedy tries to complete a remarkable comeback but can only manage third Credit: Racing TV

However, Kennedy doggedly clung on when all hope looked lost and as runners surged either side of him.

Astonishingly he regained his equilibrium after ten seconds of peril and made it back to an upright position as they straightened for the second-last hurdle, although he could not extend the miracle recovery to the most unlikely victory, finishing third, beaten three and three-quarter lengths behind Ifallgoeswell.

Kennedy, who has broken his leg on six occasions during a luckless career with injuries, won later on the card with Agameoftwohalves but missed his final ride on the card after feeling unwell.

He has five rides on the Aintree card on Saturday, headlined by Gerri Colombe in the Grand National and Grade 1 chances on Ballyfad and Air Of Entitlement .

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