Gerri Colombe rallies to claim a dramatic Champion Chase and make it five from five for Gordon Elliott at Down Royal

Gerri Colombe consolidated his position as a leading threat to reigning champion Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March with a magnificent first performance in open company in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase, giving Gordon Elliott a fourth of five straight victories on the card.

Ireland's leading staying novice chaser, who ran away with the Mildmay Novices' Chase in April, produced slick jumping performance against three classy rivals but had to show courage to deny last year's winner Envoi Allen.

Cheveley Park's star traded blows with the long-time leader Conflated over the final fences while Gerri Colombe appeared to hit a flat spot, but he responded bravely to Jack Kennedy's urgings towards the centre of the track to get up by a neck.

It was a fourth Grade 1 for the Robcour-owned seven-year-old on his seasonal reappearance – the other four runners, including the 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo, had already run this campaign. He returned the 4-7 favourite.

Gerri Colombe's towering reputation and excellent record have earned him comparisons with Elliott's 2016 Gold Cup winner Don Cossack, and he was trimmed to 5-1 (from 6) for the race, with last year's winner Galopin Des Champs the favourite at 2-1.

"It looked like it was going a bit wrong on us but he battled really hard," Kennedy told Racing TV. "Conflated picked up well from the back of the third-last, but I felt I had all angles covered.

"I switched in and thought I had plenty of time to get back up. He overjumped the last, but he dug deep and did it well. Those horses are getting a bit older but they're class horses so for him to go and beat them – and for things to go wrong for him as well and still win – it's a sign he's a really good horse.

"He'll come on plenty for it as well. He definitely has all of the attributes needed for the Gold Cup. I think the three and a quarter miles would be a massive help to him, you'd just be hoping you got slower ground really."

The Real Whacker, the only horse to have beaten Gerri Colombe in his ten-race career in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase in the spring, is due to reappear in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham next Saturday.

Another magnificent afternoon for Elliott

Elliott dominated the opening day of Down Royal's rearranged two-day meeting on Friday, winning six of the seven races , and is now once again threatening to go through the card.

Odds-on shot Wodhooh prevailed after a back-and-forth duel with the Joseph O'Brien-trained Cossack Chach in the opening 3-Y-O hurdle before the JP McManus-owned Down Memory Lane strolled to an easy victory in the 2m1f maiden hurdle.

The third leg was where the potential seven-timer could have become unstuck with none of Elliott's three runners in the top two in the betting, but McManus's green and gold colours were to the fore again as Magic Tricks got the job done in impressive style under 7lb claimer Carl Millar.

Kennedy rode his third winner of the day when Ash Tree Meadow comfortably dispatched Visionarian in the two-runner Grade 2 chase.

Reddys Island improved for stepping up in trip when second at Downpatrick last month. That was the six-year-old's first start in a handicap over fences and she should be winning races this season, but this looks a tough assignment. The presence of the five-timer-seeking Cave Court and Listowel winner Harvey's Quay means that Reddys Island is the most likely to foil Elliott going through the card, especially as she is 1lb wrong at the weights.

The only occasion when Elliott did not win this bumper in the last ten years was when he didn't have a runner in 2014 and Cleatus Poolaw is likely to make it nine in a row for Cullentra House. Harry Swan helped Firefox justify a very short price in Friday's bumper and he should do so again on the Gigginstown-owned stablemate. The Fairyhouse point-to-point winner was beaten by The Jukebox Man in his first point, but the winner has advertised the form well since being bought by Harry Redknapp. Now in training with Ben Pauling, The Jukebox Man comfortably won a Ffos Las bumper from which the fourth, Insurrection, made an impressive hurdling debut at Exeter on Friday. Pay The Tab can't trouble his stablemate on the basis of his first run but his rider Finbarr Brickley has won bumpers on 25-1 and 7-1 shots from four rides this season.

