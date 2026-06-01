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Reportstoday
15:52 Lingfield

George Scott's £880,000 breeze-up buy handed Coventry Stakes aim after easy win under Ryan Moore

'Ryan kindly came and rode him, as he's got a lot on his plate at the moment, but he educated him well and he did what he had to do'

Mrarir records an easy win at Lingfield
Mrarir records an easy win at LingfieldCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Play7 ran
15:52 LingfieldFlat Turf
Distance: 6fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Mrair
    fav1/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Final Objective
    11/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Rogue Imperial
    14/1
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Mrair justified 1-6 favouritism in easy fashion under Ryan Moore in the 6f novice and could now be Royal Ascot-bound for trainer George Scott.

Owned by Victorious Forever, the son of Mehmas fetched £880,000 at a breeze-up sale after being bought for 70,000gns as a yearling. He was beaten into second on his debut but began to justify his hefty price tag in the feature £40,000 event.

Mrair raced down the centre of the track and took a keen hold before pulling clear inside the final furlong to win by two and three-quarter lengths to earn himself a possible tilt at the Coventry Stakes.

"When you have a big price tag around your neck, if things don't pan out first time out then people get disappointed, but I wasn't and neither was the owner," Scott told Sky Sports Racing. 

"Ryan kindly came and rode him, as he's got a lot on his plate at the moment, but he educated him well and he did what he had to do. It looked like he was still learning a bit.

"I've spent more time getting him relaxed and settled than getting him galloping, and he hasn't done any galloping since he last ran, so I was pleased to see him knuckle down and hit the line well.

"We'll have a chat with the team and make a plan for him. Six furlongs is where he should be at the moment and he'll get seven in time. The Coventry would be the race to go with him."

Read more here:

'I backed her as well and got 8-1!' - Richard Hannon-trained filly lands huge gamble on her debut 

Jumping proves crucial for Noel Meade's Jesse Evans as Shark Hanlon fined for 'verbally abusing' Listowel clerk 

Joseph O'Brien gives Oaks green light to classy filly as he sends 'two legitimate contenders' to Epsom Classics 

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15:52 LingfieldPlay
British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Mrair
    fav1/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Final Objective
    11/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Rogue Imperial
    14/1
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