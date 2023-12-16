'I thought it was over' - Gavin Sheehan times it right as Fugitif gets up in final stride of thrilling December Gold Cup

Fugitif and his trainer Richard Hobson have had more near misses at Cheltenham than the latter would like to recall, but all that was forgotten as the eight-year-old reeled in the front-running Il Ridoto in the final strides of a ferociously run December Gold Cup.

Hobson was 0-42 at Cheltenham and had trained 11 second-placed horses at the home of jump racing – Fugitif finished runner-up on three occasions – but Gavin Sheehan timed his run beautifully after Il Ridoto and Frero Banbou cut out a relentless pace up front.

Favourite Thunder Rock never found a jumping rhythm and was beaten half way round the final circuit, while another of the fancied runners, So Scottish, came down when still travelling well four from home.

"It gave me confidence that they were going a gallop, but, at the same time, from a long way out I thought we’ve got to change at some stage, but I was just biding my time to chase and then hoping to finish stronger up the hill," said Sheehan.

"That’s what I wanted and it was just a matter of whether they were going to stop. That’s just a brilliant result for Richard Hobson and his team. They’ve had a lot of seconds here and that’ll mean the world."

Fugitif (right) gained a well-deserved first success at Cheltenham Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Sheehan was adding this victory to Saturday big-race success two weeks ago aboard Datsalrightgino in the Coral Gold Cup.

Sheehan said: "He’s a brilliant horse to ride. We got one fence wrong, that was it. Other than that, he was brilliant. It’s just such a great feeling, coming down the hill and travelling like he did but at the same time thinking that the race was over.

"I thought in my head the race was over and we’d just be picking up the pieces. To be fair, I didn’t know how I was going to win on him today, and I just let the race unfold."

Il Ridoto traded at a low of 1.12 on the Betfair Exchange, while Fugitif hit a high of 70-1 in-running.

