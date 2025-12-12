'Gavin has a gift that others haven’t' - Peacenik makes all for Katy Price's first win of the season

Katy Price was able to celebrate her first winner of the season after Peacenik made every yard in the feature 2m3½f handicap hurdle.

It was also a welcome return to the winners’ enclosure for Peacenik, who had gone four runs without success since scoring on New Year’s Day and was stepping up in trip from his seasonal return.

Gavin Sheehan picked up the ride after Bangor-on-Dee's meeting was postponed and earned plenty of praise from Price.

She said: “Gavin has a gift that others haven’t from the front. I said to him, ‘If you can go 29 miles per hour for the first two-thirds and then turn the screw,’ and I looked up at the screen and he was going 29. You have to make the running because Peacenik's stride length is huge and that’s what kills the ones behind.

“His jumping let him down last year and we’ve worked with a physio to strengthen him. He’s definitely improved, and he’s getting better with age too.”

Reflecting on the long-awaited win for the yard, she said: “I've just about got a voice left, but it was badly needed. It’ll cheer up the whole yard. We had the vet in last week when all ours ran poorly, but we had a clean bill of health and thankfully the form is returning.”

Bowen at the double

James Bowen had two rides for Nicky Henderson and came away with a perfect pair.

Laughing John justified 5-6 favouritism in the 2m½f handicap hurdle before Either Or landed the 3m½f mares’ handicap hurdle.

Read these next:

Nicky Henderson 'a little surprised' after Old Park Star runs out 12-length winner and earns 16-1 Supreme quote

'He makes maximum each-way appeal with the prospect of a career-best' - full runner-by-runner guide to the December Gold Cup

He's back! Nicky Henderson confirms it's all systems go for Sir Gino's Boxing Day return in the Christmas Hurdle

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.