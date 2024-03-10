Gavin Cromwell lands another lucrative prize as the progressive Hartur D'arc wins the Leinster National

Gavin Cromwell and Sean Flanagan combined to win the €100,000 Leinster National with the progressive Hartur D'arc , who travelled sweetly for an authoritative victory.

The seven-year-old took to fences well for his previous trainer, Tom Gibney, earlier this season, finishing placed in two beginners' chases at Galway and Cork, and made a winning debut for his new yard at Clonmel last month.

That success came over two and a half miles, so he was tasked with a significant step up in trip on his handicap chase debut, but Flanagan cut a confident figure a long way from home.

Having been settled in mid-division throughout, Hartur D'arc moved stealthily into third approaching three out. He brushed through the penultimate fence, causing him to lose slight momentum, but was still going best as he jumped the last with a slight advantage over the Michael McDonagh-trained Positive Thinker. He then muscled his way up the hill to fend off the gritty runner-up, with 100-1 shot Fakiera back in third for Eoin Griffin.

The Irish National could be next on the agenda for the novice chaser.

Cromwell said: "We weren't really sure whether he would stay this trip but we said we'd pitch him in here and see. It's a lovely pot to win. Sean gave him a nice ride and everything went right for him.

"He's in the Irish National. I know it's over a lot further but you'd have to consider it."

Graded double for Mullins

Willie Mullins could hardly be in better form heading into an enormous week for the stable as he landed his second treble in as many days, which included the two Graded events on the card.

Fun Fun Fun put in a smart performance against the geldings in the Grade 3 Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle when galloping six and a half lengths clear under Paul Townend.

The six-year-old had landed a Listed event at Exeter last month and made it three from four over hurdles when getting the better of the Henry de Bromhead-trained Mahon's Way in second. Stablemate Mirazur West, who went off 4-6 favourite, finished third.

Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins, who also bred the winner, said: "She'll go to Fairyhouse next and I don't know if two and a half miles there will really suit her but it's a great mares' novice Grade 1. I can't wait to see her chasing next season as her pedigree is all staying chasers."

Mullins and Townend also combined to land Grade 3 honours in the Bar One Racing Directors Plate Novice Chase with the lightly raced Tactical Move , who justified odds of 1-2 when coming home three lengths ahead of Jumping Jet.

This was the ten-year-old's sixth start under rules and he showed a good attitude to pull away from the Gordon Elliott-trained runner-up despite putting in an indifferent round of jumping. His biggest market rival, Flanking Maneuver, parted company with Jack Kennedy at the first fence.

Dempsey double

Philip Dempsey and Keith Donoghue combined to land both divisions of the 1m7½f handicap hurdle as Hillsdale and Quornofamonday each benefited from a drop back in distance.

Hillsdale raced exuberantly early on but soon settled in the lead and had enough in reserve to fend off Ricky Bobby in the closing stages by two lengths, while Quornofamonday deservedly got off the mark at the 12th attempt after an improved jumping display.

Dempsey said: "Hillsdale is a quirky horse but Keith did a great job. He battled today and he's a big horse who'll go chasing next season. The owner, Brian Pierce, is a great supporter of ours."

