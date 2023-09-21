Gavin Cromwell further enhances stable's red-hot form as Vera Verto bolts up

The fine form of the Gavin Cromwell stable shows no sign of stopping as Vera Verto never saw another rival in the Listowel Printing Works Premier Handicap.

This was Cromwell's sixth winner in the last four days and his fourth success at the harvest festival this week.

Five-year-old Vera Verto has been running consistently well since returning to the Flat in June, scoring at Ballinrobe prior to being beaten a length into fourth by Youcrackmeup at the Curragh last month.

Gary Carroll sent the 4-1 shot straight to the lead from stall three and it proved remarkably straightforward as Vera Verto settled matters with a sharp injection of pace on the turn for home to run out an authoritative five-length winner, with Vischio staying on into second.

Carroll said: "She probably wouldn't want it too soft, but the ground is drying out so she got through it today. We kicked off the bend and she won well. Being on the pace is a big help here as it's hard to peg horses back.

"She's a good, honest filly and if the handicapper isn't too harsh she could win again."

Doyle stable on fire

In keeping with the trend of in-form stables, Tim Doyle's Tipperary yard has proved an operation to follow in recent months. Doyle's form shows no signs of abating as 4-1 favourite Simply Sideways bolted up in the 1m1f handicap to register her fourth success of the year.

The six-year-old began her season at Gowran Park in May, when winning off a mark of 48, and she was bagging this race off 71 under claimer Sean D Bowen.

Always travelling powerfully near the pace, Bowen let his mare rip as they turned for home and she duly skipped four lengths clear before being merely kept up to her work late on, as she crossed the line two and a half lengths to the good from Independent Expert.

Doyle said: "I can’t believe how much she’s improved all year long. That was the most impressive win. Things did come in her favour today as she handles that ground and stepping up in trip has been a help to her."

Speaking on the stable's form which has now yielded six winners this month, Doyle said: "I had no winner last year and no runner for four months – they just weren’t right. They couldn’t take their work last year and they were out in the field most of the summer. However, they are healthier this year and it’s been an amazing run."

Dip prevails again

The Tom Gibney-trained Drop The Dip landed the mile handicap under Gavin Ryan, making it two from two over course and distance while also sealing a fantastic week for owner Damien Conway, who was having his second winner of the meeting.

Read these next:

More meetings but longer breaks for jockeys as Irish fixture list for 2024 is released

'He's turning into a proper sprinter' - step up in class beckons for runaway winner Hydration

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.