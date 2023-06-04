Gary Carroll at the double to make it five winners over two days at Listowel

Fresh from riding a treble at the track on Saturday, Gary Carroll continued his razor-sharp form with a double on Sweetest Rose and Narmar.

Sweetest Rose, who went off 13-8 favourite for Ger Lyons, gained a deserved first success in the 6½f maiden for fillies and mares, having finished outside the first three only once in her six previous starts.

The three-year-old was dropping back from a mile but showed plenty of speed to rocket clear turning for home. She was never in danger of being caught from there on and won by three quarters of a length from Nelda.

Assistant trainer Shane Lyons said: "It's important to get the win for the owner-breeders. She should have won a maiden by now and it's nice to get it out of the way. An easy mile or seven furlongs is probably her trip. She might need cheekpieces as she wanders when she hits the front."

Of the winning rider, Lyons added: "There's no better man than Gary around tracks like this."

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Narmar completed Carroll's double in the mile maiden when sweeping to the front rounding the home turn before seeing out the trip strongly to win by a length and a half from Livio Milo.

Narmar was getting off the mark at the fourth attempt, having been beaten a neck by Just An Hour at Killarney last month.

Carroll said: "We got racing pretty early. Henry said he's a real galloper and the strong pace really suited. He handles nice ground and wants all of the mile trip on better ground when there's no gallop.

"He parked when he got there, so cheekpieces might help him. He's a nice horse."

O'Sullivan lands weekend double

Ross O'Sullivan was another man enjoying a fine weekend in County Kerry as he saddled his second winner in as many days when 11-2 shot Dutch Glory won division one of the mile handicap under Siobhan Rutledge.

O'Sullivan said: "It wasn't the plan to be that far back. I thought around here, you have to be some way handy, but she blew the start. It actually turned out similar to when she won at Dundalk. It went to plan B and worked out great.

"She is owned by Tom Harney, who is my head man, and his dad. The horses seem to be performing well. We did fancy her but after the first furlong or two, we didn't know what was going to happen."

Meade maintains fast start

Not Just Yet continued trainer Noel Meade's fine start to the Irish Flat season by landing the 7f handicap.

The three-year-old overcame an awkward start to mount a strong challenge down the outside under Adam Caffrey before going on to beat The Snapper by half a length.

